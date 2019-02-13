Clear

New York detective killed in friendly fire incident, commissioner says

Article Image

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks after a New York Police Department detective was shot and killed while, according to city officials, he responded to a reported robbery at a cell phone store in Queens.

Posted: Feb. 13, 2019 5:40 AM
Updated: Feb. 13, 2019 5:40 AM
Posted By: By Steve Almasy, CNN

A New York Police Department detective was shot and killed Tuesday, and a sergeant was hit in the leg, after they responded to a reported robbery at a cell phone store in the borough of Queens, city officials said.

It was an apparent incident of friendly fire, Police Commissioner James P. O'Neill said. As the two officers went into the store, a suspect came out of a back room with a replica handgun. The detective and sergeant fired, and as they were leaving the store, the detective was apparently shot by uniformed officers.

"Once again our hearts are broken in the NYPD," O'Neill said.

Brian Simonsen, 42, and a 19-year veteran of the department, was killed, police said.

O'Neill and Mayor Bill de Blasio met with the family at a hospital.

"It was heartbreaking to see," de Blasio said. "The shock that they are feeling was so painful to see."

"Make no mistake about it, friendly fire aside, it's because of the actions of the suspect that Detective Simonsen is dead," O'Neill added.

The suspect, described by O'Neill as a 27-year-old career criminal, was shot multiple times and is listed as stable, O'Neill said.

O'Neill said a sergeant, who has been on the force for eight and a half years, was also wounded and is in stable condition.

Before Tuesday, eight US police officers had been killed by firearms while on duty in 2019, according to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund website.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 25°
Robinson
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 26°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
31° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 18°
Rockville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 25°
Casey
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 25°
Brazil
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 25°
Marshall
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 25°
Mainly sunny and a colder day.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

State Road 63 and Springhill Road is where new jail will likely be built

Image

100 Women Who Care, Members invited to Join

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

New supplement could help treat types of herpes

Image

Some sunshine possible Colder and windy. High: 37°

Image

Marshall

Image

Linton

Image

Bloomfield

Image

THN West Vigo

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Child welfare bill clears major hurdle

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Experts: file taxes online to get refund faster

Image

Another community launches Text to 9-1-1 service

Image

200 honored at Night to Shine Prom

Image

Drivers react to proposed downtown traffic flow change

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road