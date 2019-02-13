Clear

Richard Gere, 69, and wife Alejandra welcome baby boy

Richard Gere looks set to become a father again, according to an Instagram post from his wife Alejandra Silva.

Posted: Feb. 12, 2019 11:50 AM
Updated: Feb. 12, 2019 11:50 AM
Posted By: By Chloe Melas, CNN

Richard Gere is a dad again.

A representative for the 69-year-old actor told CNN on Monday that Gere and his wife, Alejandra Silva, 35, have welcomed a baby boy. Further details on the date and name were not given.

This is the first child for the couple but they both have children from previous relationships. Gere has a 19-year-old son from his marriage to Carey Lowell and Silva has a son with her ex-husband, Govind Friedland.

Gere and Silva married last year after dating since 2015, shortly after she finalized her divorce.

Silva is originally from Spain and her father is Ignacio Silva, the former vice president of the Real Madrid Football Club.

In September, Silva posted a photo of herself with Gere visiting the Dalai Lama. Gere is a Buddhist and a longtime friend of Tibet's exiled spiritual leader.

She has also been documenting her pregnancy on Instagram.

Gere also was married to supermodel Cindy Crawford, from 1991 to 1995.

