Clear

5 minors have been arrested in the deadly shooting of a Nashville musician, police say

Article Image

Five minors are charged with criminal homicide in the deadly shooting of Nashville musician Kyle Yorlets of the band Carverton, police said.

Posted: Feb. 9, 2019 10:30 AM
Updated: Feb. 9, 2019 10:30 AM
Posted By: By Kelly McCleary, CNN

Five minors are charged with criminal homicide in the deadly shooting of a Nashville musician, police said.

The suspects, ages 12 to 16, had a stolen loaded gun with them when they were arrested, Metro Nashville Police said. CNN isn't naming the suspects.

The five were in a stolen pickup truck in an alley behind Kyle Yorlets' home Thursday afternoon when they robbed him of his wallet, investigators said. It's believed Yorlets, 24, was shot when he refused to hand over the keys to his vehicle.

The stolen truck was found later Thursday, according to police.

"Concerted and coordinated work by the Juvenile Crime Task Force, Youth Services detectives, and North Precinct detectives" led investigators to a Walmart where the teens were arrested, police said in a statement.

A loaded 9mm pistol that had been reported stolen was found with the suspects, and a second loaded and stolen pistol were found inside the store, police say.

The teens used a second stolen vehicle to get to the Walmart, and that SUV was recovered as well, according to investigators.

After he was shot, Yorlets managed to make it back inside his home and was found later that afternoon by a housemate, investigators say. He was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Yorlets was a member of the Nashville-based band Carverton.

"We are in a state of shock and are having to grasp the reality that is now in front of us," Carverton's remaining members said in a statement. "We are heartbroken. ... We will never forget Kyle, and though he is gone too soon his legacy is here to stay."

Yorlets was originally from Pennsylvania and graduated from Belmont University in Nashville, police said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 5°
Robinson
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 6°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
16° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 6°
Rockville
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 5°
Casey
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 4°
Brazil
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 5°
Marshall
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 5°
Cold and calm today, wintry mix tomorrow.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Segment 3 In The Paint

Image

Segment 1 In The Paint

Image

Segment 2 In The Paint

Image

A cold calm night...but Kevin is keeping an eye on Sunday

Image

A Night to Shine

Image

New ISU Program expands to community

Image

Water restrictions in an Edgar County town

Image

Friday was the filing deadline for 2019 election

Image

Knox County working to clean up after severe weather

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

200 honored at Night to Shine Prom

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Drivers react to proposed downtown traffic flow change

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse