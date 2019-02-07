Clear
Body of woman found in a suitcase in Connecticut identified

A body found in a suitcase on the side of a road in an upscale Connecticut town has been identified as Valerie Reyes, 24, who had been reported missing, according to the Greenwich Police Department.

Posted: Feb. 7, 2019 3:20 PM
Updated: Feb. 7, 2019 3:20 PM
Posted By: By Evan Simko-Bednarski and Ray Sanchez, CNN

Reyes, a resident of New Rochelle, New York, had been reported missing to police in that city and was last seen on the morning of January 29, Greenwich police said. Her family was notified of the body's identification Wednesday night.

"The Greenwich Police Department is dedicated to identifying those responsible for the death of Valerie and ensuring justice for her and her family," police said in a statement, adding that it's received "a multitude of tips about this homicide."

The Connecticut chief medical examiner's office, which assisted in identifying Reyes, has not released the cause and manner of death.

"Many pieces of possible physical evidence were collected and results from forensic analysis are pending," the statement said.

Highway workers found Reyes' body, with her hands and feet bound, in a suitcase Tuesday in a wooded area 15 to 20 feet off the shoulder of Glenville Road in Greenwich.

Greenwich, with a population of around 63,000, is on the Long Island Sound about 35 miles outside New York City. The affluent town is home to hedge fund and financial firms.

Police urge anyone with information to call an anonymous hotline at 203-622-3333.

