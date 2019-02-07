Clear
SEVERE WX: Flash Flood Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Susan Lucci reveals health crisis

Article Image

Former "All My Children" star Susan Lucci revealed she had a blockage in her heart and had to undergo emergency surgery.

Posted: Feb. 7, 2019 3:20 PM
Updated: Feb. 7, 2019 3:20 PM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

With her Mediterranean diet and exercise routine, Susan Lucci looks the picture of health at 72.

But the legendary soap star now says she wasn't as healthy as she believed.

"On a late October afternoon, I had a wakeup call," Lucci said in a photo caption on her Instagram account. "Narrowly missing a severe heart attack, I realized how vulnerable life is and how incredibly grateful I am to be here today."

The former "All My Children" star revealed she had a blockage in her heart and had to undergo emergency surgery.

"I exercise daily, eat as healthy as possible and yet had a shock of a lifetime when I was told that I had a 90% blockage in the main artery of my heart," Lucci wrote. "I learned that heart disease is the number 1 killer of women, claiming more precious lives every year than all forms of cancer combined."

Lucci told People magazine that her father's heart condition -- he suffered a heart attack in his late 40s -- put her at risk for the same.

"My father had calcium build up in his arteries," Lucci said. "It's my DNA."

Now the actress has partnered with the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection "in honor of all women who have lost their lives, those who are currently battling heart disease and all the fearless survivors."

"No one should have to die of a heart attack -- they just need to listen to their symptoms and act on them," Lucci said on Instagram. "My hope in telling my story is that I can help at least one wife, mother, sister and friend."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 59°
Robinson
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 50°
Indianapolis
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 57°
Rockville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 59°
Casey
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 27°
Brazil
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 59°
Marshall
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 59°
Showers and storms, fog and then colder!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rain with possible thunderstorms and heavy rainfall. Becoming windy and turning colder . High: 62°

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Rain with possible thunderstorms and heavy rainfall. Becoming windy and turning colder . High: 62°

Image

ISU Basketball

Image

North Vermillion

Image

Vincennes Lincoln

Image

Sholty

Image

It was standing room only as Vigo County Schools Superintendent delivered his first State of the Sc

Image

A rainy Wednesday night with more storms in the forecast

Image

The French Village gets the green light at VU

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Drivers react to proposed downtown traffic flow change

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois dispensaries prepare for medical marijuana program