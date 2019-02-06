Clear

Kansas judge calls teen victims in sex abuse case the 'aggressor'

Article Image

A Kansas judge is under fire for saying two teenage girls were "more an aggressor than a participant" during the sentencing for a 67-year-old who solicited sex from the girls on the internet.

Posted: Feb. 6, 2019 10:30 PM
Updated: Feb. 6, 2019 10:30 PM
Posted By: By Nicole Chavez and Amanda Watts, CNN

Prosecutors in Kansas are considering appealing a judge's sentencing decision, after he called the teen victims of a sex crime the "aggressor" in the case.

Leavenworth County District Court Judge Michael Gibbens was weighing the case of Raymond Soden, a 67-year-old man convicted of using social media to solicit sex from minors.

Authorities said Soden communicated with two sisters, ages 13 and 14, through Facebook and offered them money in exchange for nude photos, CNN affiliate KCTV reported.

Gibbens said the teen girls were partially at fault.

"I do find that the victims in this case in particular were more an aggressor than a participant in the criminal conduct. They were certainly selling things monetarily that it's against the law for even an adult to sell," Gibbens said during a sentencing hearing in December, according to a court transcript.

CNN has reached out to Gibbens for comment and has not heard back.

The judge sentenced Soden to five years and 10 months in prison -- a considerably shorter term than the state sentencing guidelines' standard of 14 years and 8 months. Prosecutors had asked for a sentence of more than 13 years in prison.

Under the state's sentencing guidelines, a judge is allowed to chose a lower punishment if there are "substantial and compelling reasons" to do it and if the "victim was an aggressor or participant" in the crime.

During the hearing, the judge said Soden is physically and mentally impaired, is of an advanced age and lacks "substantial capacity for judgment," according to the transcript.

After Gibbens announced the sentence, a prosecutor asked him to clarify why he referred to the victims as the aggressor.

"Yes. I think that a 13-year-old who offers what she offered for money is certainly an aggressor," Gibbens responded.

Julie Donelon, president and CEO of the Metropolitan Organization to Count Sexual Assault, rejected Gibbens' comments about the girls.

"Clearly 13- and 14-year-old children cannot be aggressors. Children do not have the capacity to consent, and I think we need to make that very clear," Donelon told CNN's Brooke Baldwin.

"We understand as a society that it's never the victim's fault," she added.

Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said Wednesday that prosecutors are mulling over an appeal for Soden's sentence.

"There were a lot of other factors like mental capacity and age and health," Thompson said. "(A)n appeal is about law, not emotion -- so we have to take out the comments and think about the other factors."

Soden remains in custody at El Dorado Correctional Facility near Wichita, Kansas, with the earliest possible release date of March 3, 2023, according to online records with the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 42°
Robinson
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 38°
Indianapolis
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 41°
Rockville
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 42°
Casey
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 34°
Brazil
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 42°
Marshall
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 42°
Rain & Storms with Heavy Rain
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A rainy Wednesday night with more storms in the forecast

Image

The French Village gets the green light at VU

Image

Hey Kevin 2-6

Image

VCSC Mental Health Grant

Image

Senate Bill 552 passes committee

Image

Closed roads and flooding

Image

Storm Team 10 is watching flooding as rain and storms move through

Image

Humane Society in Martin County accepting applications for pull mill dog adoptions

Image

Benjamin Selig probation violation hearing

Image

Daviess County woman charged with severe child neglect

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Drivers react to proposed downtown traffic flow change

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois dispensaries prepare for medical marijuana program