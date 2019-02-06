Clear

Why Ariana Grande won't be at the Grammys

Pop star Ariana Grande announced she has pulled out as a performer at the 2019 Grammy Awards and won't be attending, even though she's up for multiple nominations. CNN's Chloe Melas reports.

Ariana Grande has said thank you, next to the Grammy Awards.

A source close to the singer tells CNN that Grande has decided not to perform at Sunday's event -- or attend -- after a dispute with the show's producers.

"The producers were dictating what songs she could sing," the source said.

CNN has reached out to the Recording Academy for comment.

Grande, whose album "Thank U, Next" drops Friday, is nominated for best pop vocal performance and best pop vocal album.

Grammy producers initially rejected Grande's choice to perform her new single "7 Rings," then later agreed on the condition they chose her second song, according to the source.

Grande had been included in promotions for the Grammy Awards on billboards and buses around Los Angeles in recent weeks.

Despite her absence, there will be a slew of artists taking the Grammys stage, including Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Janelle Monáe, Post Malone, Dan + Shay, Kacey Musgraves and Shawn Mendes.

Alicia Keys will host the show which airs February 10 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.

