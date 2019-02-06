Clear

Must-watch moments from Trump's State of the Union address

Article Image

In his 2019 State of the Union address, President Trump said "politics, war and partisan investigations" were a threat to America's economic growth.

Posted: Feb. 6, 2019 2:20 AM
Updated: Feb. 6, 2019 2:20 AM
Posted By: By Lauren Landrum, CNN

President Donald Trump delivered one of the longest State of the Union addresses on record. Did you catch the most watchable moments and reactions from lawmakers? These are the videos you don't want to miss from the State of the Union address.

Pointed applause

President Trump called on Americans to "reject the politics of revenge, resistance, and retribution." This line caused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to stand up and clap in the President's direction.

Last year, she was still in prison

You may remember Alice Johnson, a first-time nonviolent drug offender whose sentence President Donald Trump commuted following his meeting with Kim Kardashian West. Johnson was seated with the first family during Trump's address, and wiped away tears as the President recounted her story.

Democrats react on cam

"Politics, war and partisan investigations." What do those have in common? President Trump said all three are a threat to America's economic growth. The facial expressions of some high-ranking Democrats would suggest they do not wholeheartedly agree with Trump's statement.

Shout-out to women in white

As President Trump highlighted the number of women now in Congress and in the workforce, female lawmakers stood and cheered multiple times, concluding with a chant.

A popular guest

President Trump noted advances in the medical field, like childhood cancer and HIV/AIDS. Melania Trump's guest, 10-year-old cancer survivor Grace Eline, elicited cheers from the crowd.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 51°
Robinson
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 42°
Indianapolis
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 41°
Rockville
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 51°
Casey
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 33°
Brazil
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 51°
Marshall
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 51°
Rain, Rising Temperatures and Fog
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Bloomfield

Image

Storm Team 10 is keeping an eye on flooding as rain moves in

Image

HGTV hosts speak at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods

Image

One sent to the hospital after water rescue

Image

State of the Union watch party at Indiana State University

Image

THN basketball

Image

LINTON

Image

DEAVION WASHINGTON

Image

South Knox

Image

North Central

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Drivers react to proposed downtown traffic flow change

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois dispensaries prepare for medical marijuana program