Must-watch moments from Trump's State of the Union address

President Donald Trump delivered one of the longest State of the Union addresses on record. Did you catch the most watchable moments and reactions from lawmakers? These are the videos you don't want to miss from the State of the Union address.

Pointed applause

President Trump called on Americans to "reject the politics of revenge, resistance, and retribution." This line caused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to stand up and clap in the President's direction.

Last year, she was still in prison

You may remember Alice Johnson, a first-time nonviolent drug offender whose sentence President Donald Trump commuted following his meeting with Kim Kardashian West. Johnson was seated with the first family during Trump's address, and wiped away tears as the President recounted her story.

Democrats react on cam

"Politics, war and partisan investigations." What do those have in common? President Trump said all three are a threat to America's economic growth. The facial expressions of some high-ranking Democrats would suggest they do not wholeheartedly agree with Trump's statement.

Shout-out to women in white

As President Trump highlighted the number of women now in Congress and in the workforce, female lawmakers stood and cheered multiple times, concluding with a chant.

A popular guest

President Trump noted advances in the medical field, like childhood cancer and HIV/AIDS. Melania Trump's guest, 10-year-old cancer survivor Grace Eline, elicited cheers from the crowd.