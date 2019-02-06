Clear

Woman's body found bound in a suitcase on the side of a Connecticut road

Article Image

Police say the body of a woman was found in a suitcase on the side of a road in an upscale Greenwich, Connecticut, neighborhood.

Posted: Feb. 6, 2019 4:10 AM
Updated: Feb. 6, 2019 4:10 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

Police say the body of a woman was found in a suitcase on the side of a road in an upscale Greenwich, Connecticut neighborhood Tuesday.

The woman has not yet been identified, but authorities said she is believed to be between the ages of 18 and 30. She was bound at the hands and feet, police said.

The suitcase was spotted Tuesday morning about 15-20 feet off the shoulder of the road during a routine sweep, Greenwich Police Captain Robert Berry said at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

"This remains an active homicide investigation," Berry said, adding that the focus of the investigation, at this point, is on identifying the woman so police can notify her family.

"It's always sensitive to us that every time we have a tragedy such as this, there's a family connected to it," Berry said. "Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to that family wherever they may be."

Police have received several tips regarding the woman's identity, Berry said.

"We are following up on each and every one of them," he said.

Greenwich, with a population of just under 63,000, is on the Long Island Sound about 35 miles outside of New York City. The affluent town is home to hedge fund and financial firms.

Police urge anyone with information to call an anonymous hotline at 203-622-3333.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 51°
Robinson
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 42°
Indianapolis
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 41°
Rockville
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 51°
Casey
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 33°
Brazil
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 51°
Marshall
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 51°
Rain, Rising Temperatures and Fog
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Bloomfield

Image

Storm Team 10 is keeping an eye on flooding as rain moves in

Image

HGTV hosts speak at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods

Image

One sent to the hospital after water rescue

Image

State of the Union watch party at Indiana State University

Image

THN basketball

Image

LINTON

Image

DEAVION WASHINGTON

Image

South Knox

Image

North Central

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Drivers react to proposed downtown traffic flow change

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois dispensaries prepare for medical marijuana program