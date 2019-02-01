Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Detroit officer demoted for mocking woman on Snapchat after he impounded her car

Article Image

A Detroit police officer has been demoted after he posted 'racially insensitive' comments on social media, the police chief said.

Posted: Feb. 1, 2019 5:20 AM
Updated: Feb. 1, 2019 5:20 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

A Detroit police officer -- who referenced "black girl magic" as he filmed a woman he pulled over walk home in the cold -- has been demoted, the police chief said in a news conference Thursday.

Chief James Craig said the officer, a corporal in the Detroit Police Department, stopped the woman for expired registration. Her vehicle was towed, and as she walked to her home in the cold the officer posted a video on Snapchat saying "Bye Felecia."

The officer did offer her a ride, Craig said, but she declined.

Craig said the officer also made a reference to Black History Month, which he called even more problematic.

The video included a "Celebrate Black History Month" filter, with the caption "What black girl magic looks like," CNN affiliate WXYZ reported.

"What they put on there, that's racist. They're demeaning my child for no reason," Monique Mobley, the woman's mother said.

The Chief called the posts racially insensitive and expressed concern for the woman walking in the snow. Michigan's extreme winter weather forced the state's government offices to close Wednesday and Thursday.

The officer is under an internal investigation, but the department has begun moving to penalize him.

"I'm not troubled, I'm not disappointed, I'm angry," Craig said. "This officer will be held accountable for his actions," he said. "We are moving to remove his corporal rank."

According to Craig, the officer had been in the department for 18 years, before Craig was hired as chief. But his history in the department has been troubling, Craig said.

"After reviewing the history, there is a patten, and I'm concerned about this pattern," Craig said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 11°
Robinson
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 14°
Indianapolis
Overcast
15° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 4°
Rockville
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 11°
Casey
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 11°
Brazil
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 11°
Marshall
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 11°
Warming trend ahead!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Washington

Image

South Knox

Image

Barr-Reeve

Image

Marshall

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Snow days aren't like they used to be

Image

Washington man charged with manslaughter

Image

Crews battle fire in southern Vigo County

Image

Work moving forward Rose-Hulman's new property

Image

Rose-Hulman's new president talks about the future of the school

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois dispensaries prepare for medical marijuana program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Northern Indiana county to build lanes just for Amish buggies