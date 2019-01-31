Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Tennessee girl missing for more than 2 weeks found, father charged with rape

Article Image

A 14-year-old girl, who disappeared from Tennessee, has been found alive in a residence in Wisconsin, according to authorities. Sheriff Tommy Jones of Monroe County, Tennessee, said the girl's adopted father has been arrested and charged with rape.

Posted: Feb. 1, 2019 12:40 AM
Updated: Feb. 1, 2019 12:40 AM
Posted By: By Steve Almasy and Pierre Meilhan, CNN

A 14-year-old girl, who disappeared from Tennessee more than two weeks ago, has been found alive in a residence in Wisconsin, authorities said Thursday.

The girl is "doing fine," Sheriff Tommy Jones of Monroe County, Tennessee, said Thursday.

Asked if there is a connection between the girl and the location where she was found, Jones told reporters his office does not believe there is any relation to the person living in the Wisconsin residence.

Randall Pruitt, who adopted the girl, was arrested Thursday in Tennessee and charged with rape, the sheriff said. "(The girl) would be the victim in that," Jones said.

The investigation continues, he said, and there is a possibility other people were involved and could be charged.

Pruitt is being held with no bond and his first court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday, according to Monroe County Sheriff's online records.

CNN is not naming the girl because she is the alleged victim of sexual assault.

The girl had last been seen January 13 at her home in Madisonville, in eastern Tennessee between Chattanooga and Knoxville.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
17° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 7°
Robinson
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 9°
Indianapolis
Overcast
12° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 2°
Rockville
Overcast
17° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 7°
Casey
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 9°
Brazil
Overcast
17° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 7°
Marshall
Overcast
17° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 7°
Snow & Freezing Rain Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Washington

Image

South Knox

Image

Barr-Reeve

Image

Marshall

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Snow days aren't like they used to be

Image

Washington man charged with manslaughter

Image

Crews battle fire in southern Vigo County

Image

Work moving forward Rose-Hulman's new property

Image

Rose-Hulman's new president talks about the future of the school

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois dispensaries prepare for medical marijuana program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Northern Indiana county to build lanes just for Amish buggies