Ariana Grande fixes misspelled palm tattoo after online mockery

Ariana Grande fixed her tattoo that was intended to celebrate her chart-topping new single, "7 Rings." The singer had the title tattooed on her palm in Japanese characters -- but she ended up accidentally paying tribute to a small barbecue grill.

Posted: Jan. 31, 2019 11:10 AM
Updated: Jan. 31, 2019 11:10 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France and Gianluca Mezzofiore, CNN

"Look what you made me do..."

Ariana Grande may well have had this Taylor Swift song in her head when she decided to fix her misspelled tattoo after it became the butt of online jokes.

The pop star intended to celebrate her chart-topping new single, "7 Rings," by having the title tattooed on her palm in Japanese characters -- but she ended up accidentally paying tribute to a small barbecue grill.

In an Instagram story Thursday, Grande posted a new video of her tattoo with the spelling corrected and thanked her doctor for the painkillers:

"Slightly better. Thanks to my tutor for helping me fix and to @kanenavasard for being a legend. And to my doctor for the lidocaine shots (no joke). Rip tiny charcoal grill. Miss you man. I actually really liked u," she wrote.

Her previous post, now deleted, was widely mocked for the misspelling.

"Ariana Grande's new tattoo "七輪" means Japanese style bbq grill, not 7 rings," one person tweeted. "If you want to know about 七輪, just google 'SHICHIRIN.'"

Grande had acknowledged, in two now-deleted tweets, that her new tat was missing some symbols.

"Indeed, I left out 'つの指' which should have gone in between. It hurt like f**k n still looks tight. I wouldn't have lasted one more symbol lmao," she tweeted. "But this spot also peels a ton and won't last so if I miss it enough I'll suffer thru the whole thing next time."

"Also.... huge fan of tiny bbq grills."

