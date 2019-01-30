Clear
Gwyneth Paltrow's rep disputes ski-crash suit

Gwyneth Paltrow is facing a $3 million lawsuit from a man who says she skied into him in Park City, Utah, in 2016.

Posted: Jan. 30, 2019 5:00 PM
Updated: Jan. 30, 2019 5:00 PM
Posted By: By Chloe Melas, CNN

Gwyneth Paltrow is firing back at a lawsuit that alleges she crashed into a skier and abandoned him on a Utah mountain.

Terry Sanderson, the skiier who claims he was injured in the accident, is seeking $3.1 million dollars in damages.

In the court documents obtained by CNN, Sanderson stated that while skiing at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah in 2016, Paltrow allegedly "skied out of control ... knocking him down hard, knocking him out, and causing a brain injury, and four broken ribs and other serious injuries."

Sanderson also claims Paltrow and her ski instructor skied away after the incident without getting him medical care.

Noora Raj Brown, SVP Communications for Paltrow's company GOOP, told CNN, "This lawsuit is completely without merit. Anyone who reads the facts will realize that."

A source familiar with the situation said Sanderson is in fact the one who skied into Paltrow.

"He waited three years to file because no one would take his case," the source added.

Sanderson claims he has suffered a permanent traumatic brain injury, "loss of enjoyment of life, emotional distress and disfigurement" as a result of the incident.

Paltrow's ski instructor, Eric Christiansen, the resort and two unnamed resort employees are also named in the suit.

The lawsuit alleges that Christiansen, who accompanied Paltrow but did not witness the crash, "falsely" accused Sanderson of causing the incident.

A representative for Dear Valley told CNN they "will not comment on any pending legal matters of the resort or our guests."

CNN has reached out to Christiansen for comment.

CNN's Drew Iden contributed to this report.

