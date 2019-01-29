Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Tennessee police, FBI searching for 14-year-old girl missing for two weeks

Article Image

Parents of 14-year-old Savannah Leigh Pruitt plead for their daughter's safe return. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding the teen, who they say was last seen at her Madisonville, Tennessee, home on January 13.

Posted: Jan. 29, 2019 9:10 AM
Updated: Jan. 29, 2019 9:10 AM
Posted By: By Christina Maxouris, CNN

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a 14-year-old girl who has been missing for at least two weeks.

Savannah Leigh Pruitt was last seen at her Madisonville, Tennessee home on January 13, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

"We are asking for public assistance in finding Savannah Leigh Pruitt," Sheriff Tommy Jones said in a statement.

Authorities say Pruitt may have traveled to the Corbin, Kentucky area.

Pruitt is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds, police said. Police say there is no known clothing description for Pruitt.

"She was very loving, very bubbly," Pruitt's mom told CNN affiliate WATE. "A ray of sunshine."

Multiple law enforcement agencies are involved in the search, including the FBI and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Police ask anyone with information to call 423-442-3911.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: -7°
Feels Like: -7°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
10° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: -7°
Feels Like: -7°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
10° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: -6°
Feels Like: -10°
Rockville
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: -10°
Feels Like: -7°
Casey
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: -9°
Feels Like: -8°
Brazil
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: -7°
Feels Like: -7°
Marshall
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: -9°
Feels Like: -7°
Getting colder and breezy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

First Friday Downtown, " Love Downtown"

Image

Driver ejected during short pursuit near 13th and Wabash

Image

Partly sunny with afternoon snow showers possible. Cold and windy. High: 18° Wind chill: -7°

Image

Vigo County Parks Department receives $8,000 donation

Image

Makinzi Meurer

Image

THN-THS Preview

Image

Kevin breaks down the dangerously cold forecast

Image

West Vigo High School Wrestler honored

Image

Rose-Hulman students set for the first performance of 'First Date'

Image

STEM program at Rose-Hulman opens up for younger kids

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

${article.thumbnail.title}

Semi collides with trooper working accident on I-70

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU President speaks about connect campus and community

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse