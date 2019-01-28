Clear

A Florida man found a grenade while fishing and then took the explosive to Taco Bell

A man discovered a World War II hand grenade while fishing in Ocala, Florida. He took the grenade to a Taco Bell where he then called the police.

Posted: Jan. 28, 2019 9:50 AM
Updated: Jan. 28, 2019 9:50 AM
Posted By: By Amir Vera and Shawn Nottingham, CNN

A Florida man made an explosive discovery Saturday while magnet fishing.

While using a magnet to search water for salvage items, the fisherman pulled up a World War II hand grenade, according to police in Ocala, Florida, about 80 miles northwest of Orlando.

The fisherman threw the grenade in his trunk and drove to a Taco Bell, where he called police. The Taco Bell was evacuated, police said, but was reopened later that day.

Ocala police later verified on their Facebook page the device was a WWII hand grenade and a bomb squad had removed the device without incident.

