5 things to know for January 28: Shutdown, Venezuela, dam collapse, campaign 2020

Step inside Sacred Heart Church of Jesus in Sandino, Cuba. It's the first Roman Catholic church built in Cuba since the revolution. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.

1. Government shutdown

Those 800,000 federal workers impacted by the shutdown are back at work today. But the threat of another shutdown looms. Democrats and Republicans have three weeks to hammer out some kind of deal on border security before funding from the short-term spending legislation runs out. President Trump said if there's no money allocated for his border wall he's willing to endure another shutdown or declare a national emergency so that he could use Defense Department funds to build the wall. Neither option is particularly attractive for the President. After getting nothing in the record-breaking shutdown that just ended, Trump's GOP allies may be less likely to go down that path again. And declaring a national emergency would spark a constitutional battle that could be tied up in the courts for months.

2. Venezuela

More massive protests are planned for Venezuela this week. Self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido tweeted over the weekend he wants supporters to hit the streets Wednesday and Saturday in a show of force against President Nicolas Maduro. Guaido also said his opposition party was in talks with military officials to kick out Maduro. Guaido declared himself acting president last week, claiming Maduro was illegitimately elected for a second term. Maduro blames all this upheaval on what he considers to be a US-led "coup" attempt.

3. Louisiana shootings

The man accused of killing five people in a weekend shooting in Louisiana has been arrested. Dakota Theriot, 21, was nabbed in Virginia Sunday morning. Theriot fled there after police said he killed his girlfriend, her brother and the siblings' father as well as his own parents. Theriot had been living with his girlfriend's family but had been recently asked to leave and not return. The mother of the slain siblings said the killings were pointless. "It's senseless, my babies died for nothing. Their daddy died for nothing," she said.

4. Brazil dam collapse

The number of deaths from the collapse of a dam at an iron mine in southeastern Brazil is 58, but officials fear the deal toll will go much higher. Hundreds of people are still missing after the dam burst late last week, unleashing a muddy sea of mining debris into the region. And there were fears that a second dam nearby was about to give way, temporarily leading to 3,000 people being placed under evacuation orders. But the risk subsided and the evac order was lifted. Vale, the company that owns the mine, faces heavy criticism after the disaster, partially because it was linked to another deadly dam collapse four years ago.

5. Campaign 2020

The first big rally of the 2020 presidential campaign was held over the weekend in California. Democratic candidate Kamala Harris officially launched her campaign in her hometown of Oakland. She bashed President Trump, of course, and said he was a threat to American values. She also used the word "truth" 21 times in her speech (CNN's Brian Stelter counted.) Meanwhile, ex-Starbucks CEO (and former Democrat) Howard Schultz said he's "seriously" thinking about running for president as an independent. That's led to cries of "don't do it!" from some Democrats, who fear that a third-party candidate like Schultz could peel away just enough votes from the eventual Democratic nominee to ensure President Trump's re-election.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"I encourage you to commit to using English 100% of the time ..."

Duke professor Megan Neely, in an email to international students warning Chinese students against communicating in their native language. The email sparked outrage on campus and social media and forced Neely to quit as the head of a master's program at the school.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Superhero surprise

"Black Panther" was the winner of the SAG Award's biggest honor last night. Here are the red carpet pics and the list of the other winners.

Bad break

Last night's live version of "Rent" was not so live after all. Fox had to (mostly) go with footage from dress rehearsal after one of the actors broke his foot.

Hook, line and explosive

One heck of a catch: A man reeled in a WWII-era hand grenade while fishing. For some reason he took it to Taco Bell. And of course this happened in Florida.

Welcome to the A

It's Super Bowl week, and Atlanta welcomes an expected 1 million visitors with this catchy jam from rapper Ludacris and a bunch of middle school kids.

Come together

It's reason No. 4,394 to hate Facebook: The social media giant plans to integrate Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram. Here's what it means for you.

TODAY'S NUMBER

35

The number of confirmed measles cases in Washington state, which prompted Gov. Jay Inslee to declare a state of emergency

AND FINALLY

Buzzing around

Niquinha the cat had quite enough of the little butterfly toy. (Click to view)