SAG Awards 2019: 'Black Panther' wins big

In what has proven to be a highly unpredictable awards season, "Black Panther" gained some major momentum on Sunday night.

The cast of the superhero mega-hit won for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a motion picture at the 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Star Chadwick Boseman talked about the cultural significance of the film's success and referenced the Nina Simone song, "To be Young, Gifted and Black."

"We knew that we had something special, that we could create a world that exemplified a world that we wanted to see," Boseman said.

Amazon also had a good night.

The cast of the streaming giant's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" took home three awards, including top performance by an ensemble in a comedy series.

The show's stars Tony Shalhoub and Rachel Brosnahan won individual awards as well.

"I just want to say that the greatest honor of my life is to be nominated in the same category as Alan Arkin," Shalhoub said during his speech.

The cast of the NBC tear-jerker "This Is Us" won for top drama performance.

Emily Blunt made husband John Krasinski emotional with her first SAG win for performance by a female actor in a supporting role for "A Quiet Place," which Krasinski directed.

"The entire experience of doing this with you has completely pierced my heart directly," Blunt said of working with her husband. "You are a stunning filmmaker. I'm so lucky to be with you and to have done this film with you.

Solidifying his frontrunner status for an Oscar next month, Mahershala Ali won for male actor in a supporting role for "Green Book."

Glenn Close, who thrilled the audience by reuniting on stage to present an award with her "Fatal Attraction" co-star Michael Douglas, won for performance by a female actor in a leading role for the film "The Wife."

Rami Malek was won for his leading role in "Bohemian Rhapsody."

Presented in a moving tribute by Tom Hanks, Alan Alda was honored with a lifetime achievement award.

Alda, who last year revealed he has Parkinson's disease, received a standing ovation.

The legendary performer said the honor "comes at a time when I've had a chance to look back at my life and think of what it means to be an actor."

"It may never have been more urgent to see the world through another person's eyes than when the culture is divided so sharply," Alda said. "Actors can help, at least a little, just by doing what we do. And the nice part is it's fun to do!"

Jason Bateman had some advice for struggling actors in his acceptance speech for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series for "Ozark."

"You're just one job away, you're plenty talented and hang in there," he said.

Sandra Oh won for her leading role in the drama series "Killing Eve." She thanked several fellow actors of color who gave her encouragement over the years, including Jamie Foxx, Lena Waithe and Alfre Woodard.

At an event in 1997, Woodard, Oh recalled, whispered in her ear, "'I'm so proud of you out there, we fight the same fight.'"