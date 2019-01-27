Clear

These Atlanta students just rolled out a video with Ludacris

Article Image

Students from the Ron Clark Academy show off their dance moves in a video welcoming visitors to Atlanta ahead of the Super Bowl.

Posted: Jan. 27, 2019 1:40 PM
Updated: Jan. 27, 2019 1:40 PM
Posted By: By Harmeet Kaur, CNN

These students want to welcome visitors to the A.

A million people are expected to descend on Atlanta next week for Super Bowl LIII on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

So the students of Ron Clark Academy, the Atlanta middle school known for its unconventional teaching methods, rolled out a new video that shows off their dance moves and pays tribute to their hometown.

"Welcome to the city where greatness lives," the students sing.

"As the world turns its eyes on Atlanta, the students of the Ron Clark Academy have a gift from us to you -- "Welcome to the City!"" says the post on the school's Facebook page.

"Welcome to the City" plays off the song "Welcome to Atlanta" by Jermaine Dupri featuring Ludacris, the Atlanta rapper who makes an appearance in the video.

The students show off some Southern hospitality and take viewers on a comprehensive tour of Georgia's capital.

In the video they show off everything from Piedmont Park and the Georgia Aquarium to historically black colleges like Morehouse and Spelman. The kids cheer on Atlanta United, which won the MLS Cup in 2018, and nod to restaurants like the Varsity and J.R. Crickets. Artists like Migos and Outkast get a shoutout too, showcasing Atlanta's rich tradition as a hip-hop capital.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms also makes a cameo.

Oh, and CNN's headquarters makes an appearance.

Ludacris presented two students from the school with tickets to the Super Bowl.

"Thank You @mercedesbenz & @ronclarkacademy this will be a day they will NEVER Forget." Ludacris wrote on Twitter.

The video has more than 145,000 views on Facebook.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 10°
Robinson
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 18°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
16° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 5°
Rockville
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 10°
Casey
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 6°
Brazil
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 10°
Marshall
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 10°
Mild Monday, with arctic air coming mid week.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather

Image

Group promotes healthy smiles

Image

Thrift shops respond to popular Netflix show

Image

Wrestling Sectionals

Image

Linton vs. North Knox

Image

Washington vs. Southridge

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

Another store in Honey Creek Mall closes for good

Image

Ceremony honors lives lost, remembers lives freed from Nazis

Image

Woman arrested for meth while driving stolen car

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

${article.thumbnail.title}

Semi collides with trooper working accident on I-70

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU President speaks about connect campus and community

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois dispensaries prepare for medical marijuana program