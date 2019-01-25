Three things that could help struggling families during the government shutdown

The partial government shutdown has hurt Americans in countless ways over the past 35 days. But as it stretches on, it stands to threaten the health and welfare of poor moms and children who could be left without food, housing, and childcare if the government doesn't act soon. Even if members of Congress and the President can't agree on a deal to end the shutdown today, there are three things they can -- and must -- do right now to protect these parents and their kids.

Ensure that parents can afford childcare

Although some federal employees aren't going to work now, they may need to continue paying for childcare to make sure they will still have caregivers or spots at daycare once they go back to work.

According to the Office of Personnel Management, while laws vary by state, federal employees who have been furloughed -- meaning they have been told not to work and aren't being paid -- can generally apply for unemployment benefits, which could help offset childcare costs. However, the Department of Labor has reportedly instructed multiple states not to allow "essential workers," who are continuing to work without pay during the shutdown, to collect unemployment benefits. That's downright dangerous for many families.

These essential federal workers include TSA screeners, whose salaries start around just $34,000 per year. Many are now faced with paying for childcare so they can go to work, yet they can't collect a paycheck. Parents who don't have savings -- which would be understandable on their modest incomes -- might be forced to leave their children alone or in very unsafe circumstances. Congress needs to act now to allow them to collect unemployment benefits along with their furloughed colleagues so that they have cash on hand to pay for essential expenses like childcare.

Subsidize rent for low-income families

The shutdown isn't just endangering federal workers and their kids. It also now stands to leave poor parents and children across the country in truly desperate circumstances because the federal departments that support them aren't being funded. For example, the Department of Housing and Urban Development covers a portion of the rent of many low-income families who live in private housing across the country.

According to The New York Times, "landlords, especially smaller management companies operating on narrow margins, have begun pressuring poor, disabled and elderly tenants who cannot afford to make up the difference. Last Friday afternoon, a TriState Management employee in Newport, Ark., taped notices on the doors of 43 federally subsidized tenants, demanding that they cover the gap between what they typically pay and the full rent."

If the federal government doesn't cover these payments, many poor families could be left homeless. Congress must, therefore, reallocate federal dollars to restore this funding today.

Fund supplemental nutrition programs

Two other programs the government isn't currently funding are the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC), which provides food assistance to 8 million new moms and kids under the age of five, and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which gives food stamps to those who qualify based on income. Seventy-six percent of households that receive SNAP benefits have children.

While states have received enough federal funding to continue providing aid through WIC for a few more weeks, advocates for the program told Vox that after mid-February states might have to reduce benefits if they don't get more funding. Meanwhile, SNAP funding is on track to run out after February. Congress and the President can't let kids go hungry because of their own inability to reach a deal. They need to put through a spending bill to restore funding for these programs immediately.

Of course, these measures would still leave millions of Americans in dire circumstances due to the shutdown. And reinstituting programs piecemeal could be a slippery slope that gives lawmakers an excuse to delay the full re-opening of the government, which is what really needs to happen to protect American families. But it is unfathomable that the world's largest economy might allow kids to be left without care, homes and food while its lawmakers squabble.

President Trump and members of Congress, we must address these three problems today.