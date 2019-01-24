Clear

Alec Baldwin: The path to a better planet goes across your plate

Article Image

A massive new report by non-profit CDP explores the risks and opportunities that the world's largest companies see in climate change.

Posted: Jan. 24, 2019 9:40 AM
Updated: Jan. 24, 2019 9:40 AM
Posted By: By Alec Baldwin

What does your diet have to do with saving the planet? Everything, says a new report by the world's leading scientists and health experts.

Over the last few years, I have become a student of certain global environmental issues. Preparing for the Paris Climate Conference, and since then, I have worked with the United Nations advocating for protecting tropical forests and the rights of indigenous peoples. Through this work, scientists and community leaders from around the world have given me a truly frightening insight into what the international community and those on the front lines of the world's most pressing environmental challenges are up against.

Here is a fact: Human activity is fundamentally altering the planet.

We are causing what scientists call the "sixth great extinction," erasing countless species from the face of the planet. We are driving biodiversity loss, unraveling the web of life that keeps ecosystems functioning and that make the Earth habitable for humans. We are, without much or not nearly enough introspection it seems, destroying the planet's rainforests at alarming rates. And we are causing global climate change, which, if we do not act, will be our undoing.

What is driving this environmental destruction? One leading issue is what experts call extractive industries -- mining, logging, and oil and gas exploitation. However, the single largest driver of land conversion that is putting pressure on the planet is actually much less sinister: food.

We have developed almost half of all vegetated land area on the planet, research shows, and most of it has been for agriculture.

A new report published by the EAT Foundation, a nonprofit working to transform our global food system, and the EAT-Lancet Commission earlier this month debunks the common and perilous misconception that we need more land to produce more food as the global population grows.

The report is revelatory on a number of levels.

It says that half the vegetated land on Earth is enough. No more development, no more expansion, no more deforestation, no more environmental destruction is needed.

It is not a matter of claiming more land but making better use of what we already have. It is about the reorientation of agricultural priorities away from producing more food and toward producing higher quality food.

It says that we can feed a growing population of nearly 10 billion by 2050 without further compromising the environment and while leaving half the planet to nature.

The solutions are clear. More efficient farming practices and higher crop and livestock productivity will get us a lot of the way there. At the same time, we also need to cut down on the staggering one-third of food that is lost or wasted between the farm and the fork.

In wealthier countries, we also need to shift our diets away from rampant overconsumption, notably of meat, and toward a nutritious mix of plant-based foods that are less resource intensive, require less land and are better for our health.

That means us: you and me. A shift to a more plant-rich diet can help save the planet.

So, we can no longer throw up our hands in resignation and say that global environmental challenges are beyond our control, that we are only one person, or that our individual decisions can't have a significant cumulative impact.

Because here are more staggering facts: One-third of the world's cropland is used to grow feed for livestock rather than the fruits, nuts, vegetables and whole grains needed for healthy people. Adding in pasture lands, the production of animal-based foods takes up more than three-quarters of the world's agricultural land, and global meat and dairy demand continues to rise, putting pressure on the world's remaining forests. And here is another: Per gram of protein, producing beef requires 20 times more land than producing beans.

We can feed the world with the land we have. While our current food systems are causing great harm to the planet, as well as our health, it does not have to be this way. There is a better path, and it starts with our diets.

Now, what are you going to do about it?

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
22° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 13°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
24° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 15°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
22° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 10°
Rockville
Few Clouds
22° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: 13°
Casey
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 10°
Brazil
Few Clouds
22° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 13°
Marshall
Few Clouds
22° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 13°
Windy & Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mostly cloudy, windy and cold. High: 25°

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Local woman sets out to help federal workers

Image

Changes coming to a Wabash Valley school corporation

Image

North Vermillion

Image

isu basketball

Image

The Vigo County Bell

Image

Bailey Halloran

Image

Winter Career Fair at Rose-Hulman

Image

United Way Car give-away

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

${article.thumbnail.title}

Semi collides with trooper working accident on I-70

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU President speaks about connect campus and community

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois dispensaries prepare for medical marijuana program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Northern Indiana county to build lanes just for Amish buggies

Image

300 Athletes expected at weekend gymnastics invitational

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana cigarette tax hike, legal marijuana bids stalling

Image

Lawmakers consider more than 30 bills regarding foster children