Clear

James Gandolfini's son cast to play young Tony Soprano

Article Image

The son of James Gandolfini, who starred as Tony Soprano in "The Sopranos," will play a younger version of his dad's gangster character in "The Many Saints of Newark," a prequel movie to the iconic television series.

Posted: Jan. 23, 2019 10:00 AM
Updated: Jan. 23, 2019 10:00 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

A planned movie prequel to "The Sopranos" TV series is keeping it in the family.

According to Deadline, Michael Gandolfini will play young Tony Soprano, the role that made his late father, James Gandolfini, famous.

"The Many Saints of Newark" will explore the life of the young mobster in the 1960s.

The feature script was co-written by "The Sopranos" creator David Chase with Lawrence Konner, who was one of the writers on the hit HBO series.

James Gandolfini died of a heart attack in 2013. He was 51.

"It's a profound honor to continue my dad's legacy while stepping into the shoes of a young Tony Soprano," Michael Gandolfini, 19, said in a statement to Deadline. "I'm thrilled that I'm going to have the opportunity to work with David Chase and the incredible company of talent he has assembled for 'The Many Saints of Newark.' "

The younger Gandolfini has been building his acting resume, including the role of Joey Dwyer in the HBO series "The Deuce."

HBO is owned by CNN's parent company.

"The Sopranos" ended its run in 2007, and cast members recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of its debut.

Fans seemed pretty excited on social media about the casting news for the prequel.

"James Gandolfini's son, Michael, is set to play young Tony Soprano in The Many Saints of Newark," one person tweeted. "I am so excited for this movie! No one could replace Jimmy Gandolfini, but who better to step into his iconic shoes than his son?"

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 42°
Robinson
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 42°
Indianapolis
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 42°
Casey
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 25°
Brazil
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 42°
Marshall
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 42°
Rain, then cold, cloudy and windy.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

'Point in Time' count aims to help the homeless living in communities

Image

Rain, then some snow posible. Windy and colder. High: 45F°

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

ISU Basketball

Image

THS Girls

Image

Grace Waggoner

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Gas prices and the economy

Image

New ownership take over Riley Restaurant

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

${article.thumbnail.title}

Semi collides with trooper working accident on I-70

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU President speaks about connect campus and community

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois dispensaries prepare for medical marijuana program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Northern Indiana county to build lanes just for Amish buggies

Image

300 Athletes expected at weekend gymnastics invitational

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana cigarette tax hike, legal marijuana bids stalling

Image

Lawmakers consider more than 30 bills regarding foster children