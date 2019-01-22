Oscar nominations 2019: Full list by category

The nominees for the 91st Academy Awards were revealed Tuesday morning.

"Roma," a Netflix film that looks back at director Alfonso Cuarón's youth in Mexico, and "The Favourite," a period dramedy with an all-star cast, tied for most nominations with ten each.

"Black Panther" made history as the first superhero film to ever be nominated for best picture.

The Marvel mega-hit was joined in that category by "BlacKkKlansman," "Bohemian Rhapsody," "The Favourite," "Green Book," "Roma," "A Star Is Born" and "Vice."

Without a clear frontrunner for best picture among popular favorites, or as of yet a host, this year's Oscar ceremony is shaping up to be particularly unpredictable.

Observers had been interested in a potential best actress race between Glenn Close for her role in "The Wife" and Lady Gaga for her performance in "A Star Is Born," and they got their wish with Tuesday's announcement.

Close took the trophy in that category at the Golden Globes, and the pair tied for best actress at the Critics' Choice Awards.

Yalitza Aparicio ("Roma"), Olivia Colman ("The Favourite") and Melissa McCarthy ("Can You Ever Forgive Me?") were also nominated for best actress.

CNN Film's "RBG" scored a nod for best documentary feature. The film's theme song, "I'll Fight," by Jennifer Hudson and Diane Warren, was nominated for best song.

The Oscars will air live February 24 on ABC.

BEST PICTURE

"Black Panther"

"BlacKkKlansman"

"Bohemian Rhapsody"

"The Favourite"

"Green Book"

"Roma"

"A Star Is Born"

"Vice"

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Amy Adams, "Vice"

Marina de Tavira, "Roma"

Regina King, "If Beale Street Could Talk"

Emma Stone, "The Favourite"

Rachel Weisz, "The Favourite"

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Mahershala Ali, "Green Book"

Adam Driver, "BlackKKlansman"

Sam Elliott, "A Star Is Born"

Richard E. Grant, "Can You Ever Forgive Me"

Sam Rockwell, "Vice"

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

"Capernaum"

"Cold War"

"Never Look Away"

"Roma"

"Shoplifters"

DOCUMENTARY (SHORT)

"Black Sheep"

"End Game"

"Lifeboat"

"A Night at the Garden"

"Period. End of Sentence."

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

"Free Solo"

"Hale County This Morning, This Evening"

"Minding the Gap"

"Of Fathers and Sons"

"RBG"

ORIGINAL SONG

"All The Stars" - "Black Panther"

"I'll Fight" - "RBG"

"Shallow" - "A Star Is Born

"The Place Where Lost Things Go" - "Mary Poppins Returns"

"When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings" - "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs"

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

"Incredibles 2"

"Isle of Dogs"

"Mirai"

"Ralph Breaks the Internet"

"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

"The Ballad of Buster Scruggs"

"BlacKkKlansman"

"Can You Ever Forgive Me?"

"If Beale Street Could Talk"

"A Star Is Born"

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

"First Reformed"

"Green Book"

"Roma"

"The Favourite"

"Vice"

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Christian Bale, "Vice"

Bradley Cooper, "A Star Is Born"

Willem Dafoe, "At Eternity's Gate"

Rami Malek, "Bohemian Rhapsody"

Viggo Mortensen, "Green Book"

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Yalitza Aparicio, "Roma"

Glenn Close, "The Wife"

Lady Gaga, "A Star Is Born"

Olivia Colman, "The Favourite"

Melissa McCarthy, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"

DIRECTOR

Spike Lee, "BlacKkKlansman"

Pawel Pawlikowski, "Cold War"

Yorgos Lanthimos, "The Favourite"

Alfonso Cuarón, "Roma"

Adam McKay, "Vice"

PRODUCTION DESIGN

"Black Panther"

"The Favourite"

"First Man"

"Mary Poppins Returns"

"Roma"

CINEMATOGRAPHY

"Cold War"

"The Favourite"

"Never Look Away"

"Roma"

"A Star Is Born"

COSTUME DESIGN

"The Ballad of Buster Scruggs"

"Black Panther"

"The Favourite"

"Mary Poppins Returns"

"Mary Queen of Scots"

SOUND EDITING

"A Quiet Place"

"Black Panther"

"Bohemian Rhapsody"

"First Man"

"Roma"

SOUND MIXING

"Black Panther"

"Bohemian Rhapsody"

"First Man"

"Roma"

"A Star Is Born"

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

"Animal Behaviour"

"Bao"

"Late Afternoon"

"One Small Step"

"Weekends"

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

"Detainment"

"Fauve"

"Marguerite"

"Mother"

"Skin"

ORIGINAL SCORE

"Black Panther"

"BlacKkKlansman"

"If Beale Street Could Talk"

"Isle of Dogs"

"Mary Poppins Returns"

VISUAL EFFECTS

"Avengers: Infinity War"

"Christopher Robin"

"First Man"

"Ready Player One"

"Solo: A Star Wars Story"

FILM EDITING

"BlacKkKlansman"

"Bohemian Rhapsody"

"Green Book"

"The Favourite"

"Vice"

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

"Border"

"Mary Queen of Scots"

"Vice"