Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Boo, 'world's cutest dog,' dies aged 12

Article Image

Boo the Pomeranian, the "world's cutest dog," has died at the age of 12. According to Boo's owners, the Pomeranian died in his sleep due to heart issues.

Posted: Jan. 22, 2019 12:40 AM
Updated: Jan. 22, 2019 12:40 AM
Posted By: By Rob Picheta, CNN

If the January blues hadn't already got to you... the world's cutest dog, Boo, has died of a broken heart.

The Pomeranian Boo and his companion Buddy, who died last year, became internet sensations when their American owners started sharing pictures of their adorable antics.

His death was confirmed in a post made by his owners to his 16 million Facebook followers. He was 12 years old, in human years.

"Shortly after Buddy died, Boo showed signs of heart issues. We think his heart literally broke when Buddy left us," his owners wrote. "He hung on and gave us over a year. But it looks like it was his time, and I'm sure it was a most joyous moment for them when they saw each other in heaven.

"Our family is heartbroken, but we find comfort knowing that he is no longer in any pain or discomfort," they added, noting that Boo "brought joy to people all over the world."

The announcement was met with shock from Boo's fans, several of whom said they were in tears at the news.

Venus The Two Face Cat, a Chimera cat with over a million Facebook fans, "wrote:" "He's a true legend and we've so enjoyed following him for the past 6.5 years."

In addition to his social media presence, Boo was appointed in 2012 as Virgin America's Official Pet Liaison. He also had a book deal, appearing in photo books including "Boo: The Life of the World's Cutest Dog," published in 2011.

The dog "discussed" how he handled fame in a 2012 interview with CNN. "Life hasn't changed much for me," he said. "I like to stay home, play with toys and pal around with Buddy."

A previous rumor that Boo had passed away was debunked by CNN's Anderson Cooper in 2012.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 8°
Robinson
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 8°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
14° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: -1°
Rockville
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 8°
Casey
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 4°
Brazil
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 8°
Marshall
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 8°
Rain on the way, still breezy.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

Image

Monday Evening Forecast

Image

Wind Chill Factor

Image

Rose-Hulman is looking for people and organizations to provide projects.

Image

Global speaker delivers powerful message at Rose-Hulman

Image

ISU students team up with Million Meals

Image

Kids learn lesson of inclusion at MLK Youth Leadership Summit

Image

Sullivan County Brown Baggers Food Program has new temporary home

Image

Lawyers for Doctor Danny Tanoos must file their brief by Wednesday

Image

Study finds many parents unaware of suicidal thoughts in children

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

${article.thumbnail.title}

Semi collides with trooper working accident on I-70

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU President speaks about connect campus and community

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois dispensaries prepare for medical marijuana program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Northern Indiana county to build lanes just for Amish buggies

Image

300 Athletes expected at weekend gymnastics invitational

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana cigarette tax hike, legal marijuana bids stalling

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays