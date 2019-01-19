Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Warning - Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Once again, a racial slur was used in TV story about Martin Luther King Jr. This time it happened in St. Louis

Article Image

For the second time in less than two weeks, a local television newsperson has used a racial slur while talking about the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Posted: Jan. 19, 2019 11:30 AM
Updated: Jan. 19, 2019 11:30 AM
Posted By: By Ralph Ellis, CNN

For the second time in less than two weeks, a local television newsperson has used a racial slur while talking about the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, news anchor Kevin Steincross of CNN affiliate KTVI in St. Louis was on the air and said a tribute at St. Louis University would honor "Martin Luther coon Jr.," the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Around 9 a.m., Steincross went on the air to apologize.

"We have heard from a viewer about a mistake I made in our 5 a.m. newscast," he said in the apology. "In our story about the tribute to Dr. King, I unfortunately mispronounced his name. Please know I have total respect for Dr. King, what he meant and continues to mean to our country. This was not intentional in any way, and I sincerely apologize."

A representative for station owner Tribune Broadcasting said Steincross made an unfortunate mistake and the station will not take disciplinary measures against him, according to the Post-Dispatch.

"The Fox2 management team spoke to Kevin following the mistake and we believe that it was truly inadvertent and does not reflect Kevin's core beliefs," a Tribune spokesperson said a written statement. "Kevin is extremely upset by the mistake and regrets it deeply."

The St. Louis chapter of the NAACP tweeted Thursday that Steincross needs to lose his job.

The incident was "deplorable and should not be tolerated! The Anchor needs to resign," the tweet said.

Friday, the NAACP chapter tweeted that branch officials will meet with station leadership "to discuss our requests for immediate action!"

It's happened before

Earlier this month, a TV meteorologist in New York state was fired after using the same slur.

During WHEC's evening broadcast on January 4, Jeremy Kappell said "Martin Luther Coon Park" when referring to a downtown Rochester park named after slain civil rights movement leader Martin Luther King Jr. In a video viewed by CNN, Kappell says "King" immediately after using the slur and continues with the broadcast.

Kappell said his use of the slur was a mistake caused by speaking too quickly.

"In my mind I knew I mispronounced, but there was no malice. I had no idea the way it came across to many people," Kappell said in a video posted to Facebook.

The mayor of Rochester and the city council issued a statement calling for Kappell to be fired.

WHEC fired Kappell on January 6, with the station vice president and general manager Richard A. Reingold saying, "These words have no place on News10NBC's air, and the fact that we broadcast them disheartens and disgusts me; that it was not caught immediately is inexcusable."

Al Roker, the meteorologist on NBC's "Today" show, defended Kappell. "Anyone who has done live tv and screwed up (google any number of ones I've done) understands," Roker tweeted last week.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 26°
Robinson
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 26°
Indianapolis
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 23°
Rockville
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 26°
Casey
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 17°
Brazil
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 26°
Marshall
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 26°
Rain to kick the weekend off, but changing to wintry weather fast.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Segment Three In The Paint

Image

Segment Two In The Paint

Image

Segment One In The Paint

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

300 Athletes expected at weekend gymnastics invitational

Image

Silver Birch assisted living facility

Image

Brazil and Clay City Orca Grants

Image

Local shelter works to keep animals safe in the cold

Image

SOLD OUT: ISU Men's Basketball set to host Loyola, 1979 Final Four team will be on hand

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

300 Athletes expected at weekend gymnastics invitational

Image

Lawmakers consider more than 30 bills regarding foster children

${article.thumbnail.title}

Students collect bottle caps to honor teens killed in accident

${article.thumbnail.title}

Stand-off ends peacefully, road back open

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council