My husband puts his life on the line for the US. Why can't Congress do its job?

Posted: Jan. 18, 2019 8:10 PM
Updated: Jan. 18, 2019 8:10 PM
Posted By: By Amanda Beam

At times when my husband used to go out in the depths of the night, to surveil a house or execute a search warrant or do whatever else FBI agents do, my stomach would clench with worry.

A voice in my head would whisper, "What if he doesn't return?"

The fear of losing my husband has lessened over the 17 years Tim has served in the FBI. As a spouse, you get used to the things he can't tell you, of the tired look on his face after the job has worn him down and the family time missed for the greater good.

But, during this government shutdown of almost a month, another feeling gnaws at my guts.

Anger.

This feeling isn't all about the money. My resentment also comes from the contempt our lawmakers are showing our federal workers. They cannot value them or their work by continuing this shutdown.

While my husband and other FBI, DEA, ATF, Border Patrol and Secret Service agents prove their commitment to their country by protecting it without pay, Congress and our President sit inept. Instead, our elected officials would rather guard their political parties than govern effectively.

Like most federal law enforcement personnel, my husband hasn't let his work be affected by our leaders' lack of action. He's a professional, a man who loves his job and the ability to help others that it affords him. He soldiers on, despite losing his vacation time over the Christmas holiday and working hard without knowing when he will next be paid.

I'm not as understanding.

Republican or Democrat. Liberal or conservative. All sides have let our federal police down with their frustrating finger-pointing and daunting demands. That includes the President, too.

Families like mine are asking: How can you, as leaders and lawmakers, turn your backs on those so committed to our nation?

Their replies come as infrequently as their votes to end the impasse.

I know. I emailed my congressional representatives about my husband's work and how the shutdown makes his stressful job all the more stressful.

A letter to Santa would probably have delivered better results.

During a recent phone call to the DC office of a US senator from Indiana, after I told our personal story, the legislative assistant said she'd pass along my message.

I asked if she needed my phone number.

That's not how our system works, she said.

And I thought communicating with your constituents was how government works?

Like so many things about this shutdown, I was incorrect.

Congress and the President continue to weave a web of partisanship born out of pride. My husband and federal workers like him have gotten trapped in their sticky mess. They ask people deemed "essential" to execute their duties despite withholding funds but neglect their job of approving a workable budget.

Yet somehow the representatives who fail to pass legislation are still receiving their paycheck. A trip through Alice's looking glass couldn't produce a more mixed up world.

No matter your party loyalties, you must admit this is no way to run a household, much less a government.

Enough is enough. Not resolving this shutdown through courage and compromise is a dereliction of Congress's sworn duty. Generate bipartisan legislation. Bring it to a vote. And, if vetoed by the President, work among yourselves, override the veto and fund our nation.

If you believe the same, that our elected representatives need to place people above politics, call your congressional delegation and tell them to get to work -- and keep calling.

Through all those late night worries, and now with no pay, my husband has done his job. It's time our legislature does theirs.

