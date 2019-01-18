These are the Americans killed in Syria

Four Americans -- an Army chief warrant officer, a Navy chief cryptologic technician, a Defense Department civilian, and a contractor -- died in the suicide bombing in Syria this week.

The blast, believed to have been carried out by ISIS, occurred in the northern city of Manbij on Wednesday and left a total of 14 people dead.

Service members were "conducting a routine patrol" at the time of the explosion, the US-led coaltion Operation Inherent Resolve said.

The Pentagon identified three of those killed. It did not release the name of the contractor because he was not in the military.

The blast, the result of a "suicide improvised explosive device," also killed eight civilians and two fighters from the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, a senior commander from the Manbij military council told CNN.

Three other US service members were injured in the attack.

The Americans killed include:

Jonathan Farmer

Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jonathan R. Farmer, 37, was from Boynton Beach, Florida. He was assigned to 3rd Battalion, 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne), at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

He joined the Army in 2005. Farmer served on six overseas combat tours, including in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria, the US Army Special Operations Command said.

He served in Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2007 and 2009, Operation New Dawn in 2010, Operation Enduring Freedom in 2012 and Operation Inherent Resolve in 2018 and 2019.

His awards include a Bronze Star, a Purple Heart and a Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal.

Farmer is survived by his spouse, four children, and his parents.

Shannon Kent

Navy Chief Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) Shannon M. Kent, 35, was from upstate New York. She was a sailor assigned to Cryptologic Warfare Activity 66, based at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland.

"She was a rock star, an outstanding Chief Petty Officer, and leader to many in the Navy Information Warfare Community," said Cmdr. Joseph Harrison, commanding officer of CWA-66.

She enlisted in the Navy in 2003. Her awards include the Navy/Marine Corps Commendation Medal, the Army Commendation Medal and the Iraq Campaign Medal, according to the US Fleet Cyber Command/US Tenth Fleet.

"Chief Kent's drive, determination and tenacity were infectious. Although she has left us way too soon, she will not be forgotten, and her legacy will live on with us," said CWA 66 Command Senior Enlisted Leader, Senior Chief Cryptologic Technician (Collections) Denise Vola.

Scott Wirtz

Civilian Scott A. Wirtz, 42, of St. Louis, Missouri, was assigned to the Defense Intelligence Agency as an operations support specialist, DIA said.

Wirtz enlisted in 1997. He served in the US Navy and as a US Navy SEAL for 10 years.

He had been employed at DIA for nearly two years and completed three deployments for the agency in the Middle East, DIA said.

Wirtz worked as an intelligence expert in Syria with the troops hoping to collect information about security and adversaries in the area.

His awards include the SEAL Insignia, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal and the Secretary of Defense Medal for the Global War on Terrorism.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of this patriot," said DIA Director Lt. Gen. Robert P. Ashley, Jr. "This is a stark reminder of the dangerous missions we conduct for the nation and of the threats we work hard to mitigate. As President Lincoln described on the fields at Gettysburg, this officer gave the last full measure of devotion."