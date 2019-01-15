Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Colorado home where Chris Watts killed his family is up for auction

Chris Watts' multilevel Colorado home is being foreclosed and put up for auction -- for any buyers willing t...

Posted: Jan. 15, 2019 4:23 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Chris Watts' multilevel Colorado home is being foreclosed and put up for auction -- for any buyers willing to look past its tragic history.

The house in Frederick, where Watts killed his pregnant wife and two young daughters in August, will be up for public auction on April 17 at the Weld County public trustee's office in Greeley, according to paperwork filed last month.

Children

Chris Watts

Colorado

Continents and regions

Demographic groups

Families and children

Family members and relatives

Health and health care (by demographic group)

Health and medical

Infants and toddlers

Maternal and child health

Medical fields and specialties

Misc people

North America

North Carolina

Obstetrics and gynecology

Population and demographics

Pregnancy and childbirth

Shanann Watts

Society

Southeastern United States

Southwestern United States

The Americas

United States

Women's health

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal law

Criminal offenses

Homicide

Law and legal system

Murder

Sentencing

Auctions

Watts is serving life in prison for the killings.

The public trustee filed a notice on December 18 that the five-bedroom, 4,177-square-foot home is being foreclosed because mortgage payments have been missed. The house was bought in 2013 for about $400,000.

The mortgage's outstanding principal balance is about $349,900, the trustee's notice says. Real estate website Zillow.com estimates the home is worth about $510,000.

At auction, the highest and best cash bid will win, the notice says.

Watts' wife, Shanann Watts, 34, and their daughters, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3, were reported missing August 13. The mother was 15 weeks' pregnant.

Chris Watts initially put out a plea for his family's return and denied having anything to do with their disappearance.

Three days later, the body of Shanann Watts was found in a shallow grave at an oil worksite. The girls' bodies were found in two oil tanks nearby.

Chris Watts had strangled his wife and suffocated the children, authorities said, and he was arrested.

Watts pleaded guilty in November to first degree murder and other charges in their deaths and was sentenced to five life sentences with no possibility of parole.

Watts, authorities said, was having an affair. The woman, a co-worker, said Watts told her he and his wife were separating.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 22°
Robinson
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Indianapolis
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 18°
Rockville
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 22°
Casey
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 22°
Brazil
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 22°
Marshall
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 22°
Some warmer air moving in!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vigo County leaders making progress in jail location search

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Discussion continues about downtown street closure to build convention center

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Still cloudy, warmer. High: 36°

Image

Waggoner to IU

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Wrapping up the Rubick's Cube challenge much faster than expected

Image

"...it makes me feel special." Terre Haute South student with Down Syndrome crowned homecoming queen

Image

New system helps Vigo County collect back taxes

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Students collect bottle caps to honor teens killed in accident

${article.thumbnail.title}

Stand-off ends peacefully, road back open

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets