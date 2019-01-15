Why the market is still a good bet in 2019

Market ups and downs are going to continue in 2019. But investors who have the stomach for volatility could still do well.

PNC Financial co-chief investment strategist Jeffrey Mills has been warning about volatility since early last year. His prescient prediction came while stocks were on a march toward all time highs.

Then, in September, fears about geopolitical trade tensions, Fed rate hikes and a narrowing yield curve converged to spark a sell-off and triggered the start of sustained, wild swings in stock prices. Many saw the beginning of a bear market.

But Mills recently said he still sees life in the bull market and plenty of opportunities for stock wins in 2019.

"I would still characterize this market as there's nothing to fear, but fear itself," he told CNBC in December "I'd say stay long, just make sure you have your seat belts fastened."

Mills will join CNN Business correspondent Alison Kosik on "Markets Now" on Wednesday to discuss capital expenditure and the biggest risks to the market today.

