Clear

Former FBI General Counsel James Baker under criminal investigation

Former FBI General Counsel James Baker is under criminal investigation for leaks, according to new informati...

Posted: Jan. 15, 2019 2:41 PM
Updated: Jan. 15, 2019 2:41 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Former FBI General Counsel James Baker is under criminal investigation for leaks, according to new information released by Republicans on the House Oversight Committee.

Two of President Donald Trump's Republican allies on Capitol Hill are raising questions about a leak investigation involving Baker in a letter to the Justice Department on Tuesday. Baker has become a central focus of some Republicans recently as his closed-door testimony to lawmakers last fall confirmed that top officials at the FBI were concerned that the President may have been working to benefit Russia, particularly after the firing of FBI Director James Comey.

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal investigations

Criminal law

Federal Bureau of Investigation

Government organizations - US

James Baker

Law and legal system

Political Figures - US

US Department of Justice

US federal departments and agencies

In a letter to US Attorney John Durham, Reps. Mark Meadows and Jim Jordan of the conservative House Freedom Caucus cite a previously undisclosed portion of Baker's transcript where his lawyer interjected to say: "he's been the subject of a leak investigation that is ... still active at the Justice Department."

The lawyer then went on to caution where Baker's discussions with reporters came up. Asked if this was a criminal investigation by Meadows, Baker's attorney replied "yes."

Meadows and Jordan, the top Republican on the House Oversight Committee, go on to request more information about the probe in their letter, saying that they run the risk of inadvertently interfering as they investigate the FBI's actions in 2016 without knowing more.

Reached by CNN, Baker declined comment on the report.

Baker was reassigned from his role as general counsel at the FBI in 2017 by FBI Director Chris Wray, and later left the bureau in May 2018.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 21°
Robinson
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 21°
Indianapolis
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 19°
Rockville
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 21°
Casey
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 21°
Marshall
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 21°
Some warmer air moving in!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vigo County leaders making progress in jail location search

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Discussion continues about downtown street closure to build convention center

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Still cloudy, warmer. High: 36°

Image

Waggoner to IU

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Wrapping up the Rubick's Cube challenge much faster than expected

Image

"...it makes me feel special." Terre Haute South student with Down Syndrome crowned homecoming queen

Image

New system helps Vigo County collect back taxes

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Students collect bottle caps to honor teens killed in accident

${article.thumbnail.title}

Stand-off ends peacefully, road back open

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets