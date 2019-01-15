Clear

Judge denies requests for pay from workers affected by shutdown

A federal judge on Tuesday denied a request from a federal employees union to require the government to pay ...

Posted: Jan. 15, 2019 2:40 PM
Updated: Jan. 15, 2019 2:40 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A federal judge on Tuesday denied a request from a federal employees union to require the government to pay air traffic controllers who are currently working without pay during the partial government shutdown.

The temporary restraining order was requested by the National Air Traffic Controllers Association.

Law and legal system

Restraining orders

Trial and procedure

Judge Richard Leon also denied two requests for temporary restraining orders that would have allowed federal employees deemed essential to decide whether or not to report to work. That would have opened the door for federal workers to take other jobs to pay their bills, for example.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 21°
Robinson
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 21°
Indianapolis
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 19°
Rockville
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 21°
Casey
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 21°
Marshall
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 21°
Some warmer air moving in!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vigo County leaders making progress in jail location search

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Discussion continues about downtown street closure to build convention center

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Still cloudy, warmer. High: 36°

Image

Waggoner to IU

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Wrapping up the Rubick's Cube challenge much faster than expected

Image

"...it makes me feel special." Terre Haute South student with Down Syndrome crowned homecoming queen

Image

New system helps Vigo County collect back taxes

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Students collect bottle caps to honor teens killed in accident

${article.thumbnail.title}

Stand-off ends peacefully, road back open

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets