Max Verstappen observes stewards at Marrakesh E-Prix in 'public service' duty

Red Bull F1 driver Max Verstappen has spent time away from his day job with a trip to watch the Marrakesh E-Prix as part of his enforced two-day "public service" duties.

The 21-year-old Dutchman experienced the race alongside stewards after being sanctioned for clashing with Esteban Ocon at the Brazilian Grand Prix last year.

"It's good to really see what it takes to make these important decisions," said Verstappen, who pushed the Force India driver when they met in the pits after losing his lead.

"Sometimes a decision might not be nice for a certain person but it has to be taken and you have to follow the rules."

It is not yet clear where or when Verstappen will complete his final day of service.

The race in Marrakesh was the second fixture in the new Formula E season. Belgium's Jerome D'Ambrosio, driving for Mahindra Racing, won the unpredictable showcase.

"I've of course followed Formula E a bit on TV but I've never been in the paddock, and I really enjoyed the day," added Verstappen, the youngest ever F1 winner.