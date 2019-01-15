Clear

Alicia Keys to host the 2019 Grammy Awards

Alicia Keys will host the upcoming Grammy Awards"I know what it feels like to be on that stage, and I...

Alicia Keys will host the upcoming Grammy Awards

"I know what it feels like to be on that stage, and I'm going to bring that vibe and energy," Keys, a 15-time Grammy Award winner, said in a statement Tuesday. "I'm so excited to be the master of ceremonies on the biggest night in music and celebrate the creativity, power and, magic. I'm especially excited for all the incredible women nominated this year!"

The Grammy nominations are here

This will be the first time Keys has hosted the show.

"Throughout her exciting career, I have watched her become a powerful force within the music industry and beyond. As an artist who speaks to the power of music, we are thrilled to have her on board," Recording Academy president Neil Portnow said of Keys.

Among this year's nominees are rap artists Kendrick Lamar and Drake. The two lead in nominations with eight and seven, respectively.

The Grammy Awards air live on CBS February 10.

