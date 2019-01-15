Clear

Federal judge strikes down effort to add citizenship question to Census

A federal judge in New York has struck down the ...

Posted: Jan. 15, 2019 11:47 AM
Updated: Jan. 15, 2019 11:47 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A federal judge in New York has struck down the Trump administration's proposal to reintroduce a citizenship question into the 2020 census.

The ruling effectively puts a freeze on a deeply contentious move that critics said would discourage non-citizens from participating in the Census. The Justice Department has said it needed better data on the voting age population to help enforce the Voting Rights Act.

Censuses

Citizenship and naturalization

Decisions and rulings

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government departments and authorities

Immigration, citizenship and displacement

International relations and national security

Law and legal system

Population and demographics

Society

Trial and procedure

Elections and campaigns

Politics

Voters and voting

Voting rights

Government organizations - US

Justice departments

US Department of Justice

US federal departments and agencies

Judge Jesse Furman said Tuesday morning that the proposal is "unlawful," writing that "(Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross') decision to add a citizenship question to the 2020 Census -- even if it did not violate the Constitution itself -- was unlawful for a multitude of independent reasons and must be set aside."

The Justice Department asked officials to add the citizenship question, saying it needed better data on the voting age population to help enforce the Voting Rights Act. Supporters say this is a common-sense question that simply makes sense to ask.

The administration is likely to appeal the ruling. The Supreme Court has already agreed to hear a portion of the case, saying it will review whether the challengers can introduce evidence outside of the official record, including the testimony of a senior Justice Department official. The court will hear those arguments next month.

"Today's 277-page ruling is a major loss for the Trump administration, but also not the last word on the matter," University of Texas School of Law professor and CNN contributor Stephen Vladeck said. "The Supreme Court is already scheduled to hear an appeal related to the pre-trial proceedings in this case in February, and the government will certainly appeal this decision to the federal appeals court in New York and, if necessary, the justices. That said, today's ruling means that, for now, at least, there won't be a citizenship question on the 2020 Census."

The case was a challenge to Ross' decision to add the citizenship question brought by the state of New York. At least two other cases, one in California and another in Maryland, challenging the citizenship question are underway.

At the heart of the case is how the reintroduction of the citizenship question to the 2020 census will affect the data the government gathers. The Census is a crucial document for determining how federal funds are allocated and how congressional districts are drawn for the following 10-year period. It is meant to account for everyone living in the United States, not just US citizens. The citizenship question has not been asked of all recipients since 1950.

"Our government is legally entitled to include a citizenship question on the census and people in the United States have a legal obligation to answer. Reinstating the citizenship question ultimately protects the right to vote and helps ensure free and fair elections for all Americans," Kelly Laco, a spokeswoman for the Justice Department, said in a statement after Tuesday's ruling.

But Dale Ho, the director of the American Civil Liberties Union's Voting Rights Project, called the ruling a "forceful rebuke of the Trump administration's attempt to weaponize the census for an attack on immigrant communities.

"The evidence at trial, including from the government's own witness, exposed how adding a citizenship question would wreck the once-in-a-decade count of the nation's population," Ho said. "The inevitable result would have been — and the administration's clear intent was — to strip federal resources and political representation from those needing it most."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 22°
Robinson
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 22°
Indianapolis
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 19°
Rockville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 22°
Casey
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 20°
Brazil
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 22°
Marshall
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 22°
Some warmer air moving in!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Discussion continues about downtown street closure to build convention center

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Still cloudy, warmer. High: 36°

Image

Waggoner to IU

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Wrapping up the Rubick's Cube challenge much faster than expected

Image

"...it makes me feel special." Terre Haute South student with Down Syndrome crowned homecoming queen

Image

New system helps Vigo County collect back taxes

Image

Students collect bottle caps to create memorial for teens killed in crash

Image

Officer Rob Pitts Memorial Fundraiser

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Students collect bottle caps to honor teens killed in accident

${article.thumbnail.title}

Stand-off ends peacefully, road back open

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets