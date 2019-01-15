Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Police respond to shooting near Nairobi hotel

Multiple law enforcement agencies including an anti-terror unit were responding to a shooting near a hotel i...

Posted: Jan. 15, 2019 10:03 AM
Updated: Jan. 15, 2019 10:03 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Multiple law enforcement agencies including an anti-terror unit were responding to a shooting near a hotel in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi on Tuesday, a police spokesman told local news outlets.

"So far we have been informed that there was a shooting incident on Riverside around the Dusit hotel," Kenyan police spokesman Charles Owino said. "We have sent in a number of teams from the anti-terror unit and CID to give support to what is going."

Africa

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Eastern Africa

Kenya

Nairobi

Shootings

"We have to assume that this is the highest possible type incident, so we are prepared," he added.

The area around Dusit hotel, which is located within a complex on Riverside Drive in Nairobi's affluent Westlands neighborhood, has been cordoned off, Kenya Police said on Twitter.

Gunfire, an explosion, and a large blaze sent people scattering from the upscale hotel and nearby office complex, witnesses told Reuters. Footage on Citizen TV, a private broadcaster, showed smoke rising from the area and cars aflame.

This story is developing...

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 22°
Robinson
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 24°
Indianapolis
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 16°
Rockville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 22°
Casey
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 22°
Brazil
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 22°
Marshall
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 22°
Some warmer air moving in!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Still cloudy, warmer. High: 36°

Image

Waggoner to IU

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Wrapping up the Rubick's Cube challenge much faster than expected

Image

"...it makes me feel special." Terre Haute South student with Down Syndrome crowned homecoming queen

Image

New system helps Vigo County collect back taxes

Image

Students collect bottle caps to create memorial for teens killed in crash

Image

Officer Rob Pitts Memorial Fundraiser

Image

Cold weather vs Terre Haute's food truck

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Students collect bottle caps to honor teens killed in accident

${article.thumbnail.title}

Stand-off ends peacefully, road back open

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets