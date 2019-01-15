Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Chelsea faces disciplinary proceedings following racist chants in Europa League

Chelsea will face disciplinary proceedings following an investigation into racist chanting during a Europa L...

Posted: Jan. 15, 2019 7:07 AM
Updated: Jan. 15, 2019 7:07 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Chelsea will face disciplinary proceedings following an investigation into racist chanting during a Europa League game, UEFA announced Tuesday.

The club's supporters were alleged to have sung anti-Semitic chants about London rival Tottenham Hotspur during Chelsea's 2-2 draw against MOL Vidi in Hungary in December. UEFA will rule on the case on February 28.

Discrimination

Racism and racial discrimination

Societal issues

Society

FIFA

Football (Soccer)

Soccer events

Sports and recreation

Sports events

Sports organizations and teams

UEFA

UEFA Europa League

Premier League

Chelsea FC

Anti-semitism

At the time, Chelsea condemned fans for "shaming the club," releasing a statement saying that "anti-Semitism and any kind of racial or religious hatred is abhorrent to this club and the overwhelming majority of our fans."

Visit CNN/com/sport for more news, features and videos

Owner Bruce Buck penned an open letter criticizing the "deeply unpleasant but vocal minority which refuses to join us in the 21st century."

The incident in Hungary came just five days after alleged racist abuse from Chelsea fans towards Manchester City's Raheem Sterling, which led to four supporters being suspended by the club.

A group of men in the front row at Stamford Bridge were seen leaning over the advertizing hoardings at the Premier League game, directing abuse at the 24-year-old.

READ: Man Utd's renaissance continues with win over Spurs

Sterling later responded in a lengthy Instagram post, accusing British newspapers of helping to "fuel racism" in football.

Chelsea launched its "Say No To Anti-Semitism" campaign, inspired by Jewish owner Roman Abramovich, in January 2018. The club is keen to send racist fans on educational trips to the Nazi concentration camp in Auschwitz, rather than imposing bans.

This week, Chelsea has shown its support for the #WeRemember campaign, now in its third year, which looks to tackle anti-Semitism ahead of International Holocaust Remembrance Day on January 27.

The Blues, currently fourth in the Premier League, topped their Europa League group and now face Swedish side Malmö in the knockout stages next month.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 22°
Robinson
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 25°
Indianapolis
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 17°
Rockville
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 22°
Casey
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 22°
Brazil
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 22°
Marshall
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 22°
Some warmer air moving in!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Still cloudy, warmer. High: 36°

Image

Waggoner to IU

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Wrapping up the Rubick's Cube challenge much faster than expected

Image

"...it makes me feel special." Terre Haute South student with Down Syndrome crowned homecoming queen

Image

New system helps Vigo County collect back taxes

Image

Students collect bottle caps to create memorial for teens killed in crash

Image

Officer Rob Pitts Memorial Fundraiser

Image

Cold weather vs Terre Haute's food truck

Image

Latest on situation with Washington, Indiana apartments

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Students collect bottle caps to honor teens killed in accident

${article.thumbnail.title}

Stand-off ends peacefully, road back open

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets