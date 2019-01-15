Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Trump has a record of deference to Russia

CNN's Brian Todd explores President Donald Trump's relationship with Russia after a New York Times report revealed the FBI previously opened an inquiry into whether or not the president was benefitting Russia in some way.

Posted: Jan. 15, 2019 7:16 AM
Updated: Jan. 15, 2019 7:28 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Kremlin has slammed speculation that US President Donald Trump conspired with Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying that the current controversies roiling the Trump administration reflected larger rifts in American society.

"This is conspiracy that has no relation to reality," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the tabloid Argumenty i Fakty. "America has found itself in a situation unique to itself: There is a division both in society and in the government, and the result is the difficult conditions in which Trump has to work."

In the interview, published Tuesday, Peskov was asked about whether there was "some kind of conspiracy" between the two leaders, following a series of bombshell reports highlighting Trump's dealings with Russia and its leader.

Peskov went on to note that US threats of sanctions against Moscow were serious, and no political game: "Sanctions are not trifles, but a very serious thing. Here, for example, we are threatened with restrictions in connection with the implementation of the Nord Stream 2 project."

Plans for Nord Stream 2, a new gas pipeline that would bypass Ukraine, have been in the works for years, but Europe is deeply divided over the project.

"This is an overt attempt to provide a competitive advantage for American liquefied (natural) gas, which is more expensive than Russian. And to force Europeans to buy it," Peskov added.

Peskov's comments come as speculation about the US President's relationship with Russia continue to swirl.

On Friday, the New York Times reported that the FBI opened an investigation into whether Trump had acted for Russia against US interests. Then, on Sunday, the Washington Post reported that Trump sought to keep secret the details of his meetings with Putin.

Trump angrily dismissed ever working for Moscow on Monday, speaking from the White House South Lawn.

"I never worked for Russia, and you know that answer better than anybody," Trump said, calling the entire investigation into possible collusion between his campaign and Moscow "a whole big fat hoax."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 22°
Robinson
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 25°
Indianapolis
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 17°
Rockville
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 22°
Casey
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 22°
Brazil
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 22°
Marshall
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 22°
Some warmer air moving in!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Still cloudy, warmer. High: 36°

Image

Waggoner to IU

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Wrapping up the Rubick's Cube challenge much faster than expected

Image

"...it makes me feel special." Terre Haute South student with Down Syndrome crowned homecoming queen

Image

New system helps Vigo County collect back taxes

Image

Students collect bottle caps to create memorial for teens killed in crash

Image

Officer Rob Pitts Memorial Fundraiser

Image

Cold weather vs Terre Haute's food truck

Image

Latest on situation with Washington, Indiana apartments

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Students collect bottle caps to honor teens killed in accident

${article.thumbnail.title}

Stand-off ends peacefully, road back open

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets