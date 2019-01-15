Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Alibaba's 'City Brain' is slashing congestion in its hometown

Traffic used to be a frequent headache for residents in Hangzhou, the eastern Chinese city that's home to Al...

Posted: Jan. 15, 2019 4:18 AM
Updated: Jan. 15, 2019 4:18 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Traffic used to be a frequent headache for residents in Hangzhou, the eastern Chinese city that's home to Alibaba.

The metropolis of 7 million people once ranked fifth among China's most congested cities, but it has now dropped to 57th on the list.

Artificial intelligence

Asia

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

China

Computer science and information technology

Continents and regions

East Asia

East China

Hangzhou

Technology

Roads and traffic

Transportation and warehousing

Transportation infrastructure

Alibaba Group

Companies

Alibaba (BABA) says that's thanks to one of its inventions, dubbed the City Brain, which uses artificial intelligence to gather information across Hangzhou, such as video from intersection cameras and GPS data on the locations of cars and buses.

The platform analyzes the information in real time as it coordinates more than 1,000 road signals around the city with the aim of preventing or easing gridlock.

After two years of testing, the system appears to be working. Alibaba says the City Brain has shortened commutes and also helped first responders by enabling fire trucks and ambulances to halve the amount of time it takes to get to the scene of emergencies.

Some regular drivers confirm things have improved. Ye Bojie, who works for top ride-hailing firm Didi Chuxing, said it once took him 40 minutes to drive 3 kilometers (1.8 miles), but the conditions are "much better now."

"The cities in China probably are facing more challenges than any other city," said Wang Jian, chairman of Alibaba's technology steering committee.

But with emerging technologies like machine learning, communities are getting the tools to solve problems such as water shortages, he told CNN.

"Eventually, everything is going to depend on the computing power, just like we depend on electricity," Wang said.

Kuala Lumpur is using the same system

Other cities and companies are betting that tech advances can address some of urban life's difficulties. Alibaba's platform is being used in a handful of other Chinese cities and was introduced last year in Kuala Lumpur, the capital of Malaysia.

Last fall, Volkswagen (VLKAF) and Siemens (SIEGY) began trials of a smart traffic system in the German city of Wolfsburg, which was aimed at helping drivers predict when to expect a wave of green lights.

Experts say this is just the start.

"Even the most cutting-edge smart cities on the planet are still at the beginning of their journey," the McKinsey Global Institute said in a report last year. "Since technology never stands still, the bar will only get higher."

By 2025, cities using such systems could cut commutes by an average of 15% to 20%, the institute predicted.

But the technology has also stoked widespread privacy concerns, particularly in China, where surveillance is rising and facial recognition cameras are spreading into areas like public restrooms.

According to a recent survey by tech firm Tencent (TCEHY) and Chinese state broadcaster CCTV, nearly 80% of respondents said they worried about the impact of artificial intelligence on their privacy.

"We have to solve the privacy issue," Wang said. "That's for sure."

But he argued that the benefits of projects like the City Brain will outweigh concerns in the end, primarily by allowing cities to function on "as little natural resources as possible."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 21°
Robinson
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Indianapolis
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 14°
Rockville
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 21°
Casey
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 21°
Marshall
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 21°
Cold air tonight and slight warm up on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Waggoner to IU

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Wrapping up the Rubick's Cube challenge much faster than expected

Image

"...it makes me feel special." Terre Haute South student with Down Syndrome crowned homecoming queen

Image

New system helps Vigo County collect back taxes

Image

Students collect bottle caps to create memorial for teens killed in crash

Image

Officer Rob Pitts Memorial Fundraiser

Image

Cold weather vs Terre Haute's food truck

Image

Latest on situation with Washington, Indiana apartments

Image

Scammers acting as Duke Energy

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Students collect bottle caps to honor teens killed in accident

${article.thumbnail.title}

Stand-off ends peacefully, road back open

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets