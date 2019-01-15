Clear
¿Niña o niño? Kim Kardashian West confirma qué será su futuro bebé

(CNN) — Kim Kardashian West confirmó en el programa “Watch What Happens Live with Andy...

Posted: Jan. 15, 2019 4:18 AM
Updated: Jan. 15, 2019 4:18 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) — Kim Kardashian West confirmó en el programa “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” que ella y Kanye West serán padres de un bebé varón.

Cuando, durante el programa, se le preguntó si ya tenían fecha para el parto, Kardashian West respondió: “Um, sí. Será pronto”.

Cohen le preguntó entonces: “¿Sabes si es niño o niña?”.

Kardashian West contestó: “sí, es un niño”.

La pareja ya tiene tres hijos.

