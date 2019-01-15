(CNN) — Kim Kardashian West confirmó en el programa “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” que ella y Kanye West serán padres de un bebé varón.
Cuando, durante el programa, se le preguntó si ya tenían fecha para el parto, Kardashian West respondió: “Um, sí. Será pronto”.
Cohen le preguntó entonces: “¿Sabes si es niño o niña?”.
Kardashian West contestó: “sí, es un niño”.
La pareja ya tiene tres hijos.
Related Content
- ¿Niña o niño? Kim Kardashian West confirma qué será su futuro bebé
- Kim Kardashian West roasted over 'Bird Box'
- North West directs mom, Kim Kardashian West, in fashion shoot
- China confirma Kim Jong Un visitó Beijing
- See Paris Hilton transform into Kim Kardashian West
- Kim Kardashian West let daughter take topless photo of her
- Kim Kardashian West says Kanye bothered by sexy pics
- Kim Kardashian y Kanye West tendrán un cuarto hijo
- Kim Kardashian West confirms she's having a baby boy
- Kim Kardashian West on Kanye revealing their marital drama
Scroll for more content...