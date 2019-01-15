Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Indian soldiers being 'honey trapped' by fake social media accounts from Pakistan

An Indian soldier has been "honey trapped" into giving sensitive information to a fake Pakistani Facebook ac...

Posted: Jan. 15, 2019 4:18 AM
Updated: Jan. 15, 2019 4:18 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

An Indian soldier has been "honey trapped" into giving sensitive information to a fake Pakistani Facebook account, highlighting the widespread "catfishing" problem facing India's military.

Sombir Singh, 22, was stationed near the India-Pakistan border when he struck up an intimate online relationship with an account he believed to be operated by an Indian army medical officer.

Armed forces

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Consumer products

Food and drink

Food products

Internet and WWW

Kinds of foods and beverages

Military

Packaged foods

Packaged jams and honey

Social media

Technology

Asia

Continents and regions

Middle East

Middle East and North Africa

Pakistan

South Asia

Companies

Facebook

Military operations

Unrest, conflicts and war

Over the course of a year, the soldier revealed sensitive information, including troop and tank movements to his fake lover.

"He was honey-trapped via Facebook from a lady in Pakistan," Umesh Mishra, additional director general of police (intelligence) for the Rajasthan Police, told CNN. India and neighboring Pakistan are long-time military rivals.

The pair shared erotic and intimate messages, as well as explicit photographs, according to officials.

The account, which still appears to be active, was created under the name Anika Chopra. The profile picture shows a woman wearing a green sari.

The low-ranking soldier had received money via his brother's account from his online lover, Rajesh Meena, superintendent of police, State Special Branch, Rajasthan Police, told CNN.

"She started getting confidential information about the army in lieu of which he received money," Mishra said.

Singh was arrested Friday and, if convicted, faces up to three years in prison under the country's Official Secrets Act.

Film star Facebook friends

The Indian army is battling a widespread outbreak of Pakistani "catfishing" -- when someone is lured into a relationship by a fictional online persona -- army chief Bipin Rawat said last week.

Rawat said that "a lot of people" had fallen victim to the online scams. Warnings against suspicious profiles had been issued to army personnel, he added.

"For those people who are not reporting the matter, if it comes to our notice that they have been continuously flouting the rules of social media, the punishment being meted is heavy," he said Thursday.

"We are taking this very seriously and can't allow the compromise of security through ... social media."

The scammers "from across the border" use Bollywood actresses' names to entice recruits into online relationships, said Rawat, urging troops to be skeptical of such accounts.

"I tell my boys, Do you think that your film star wants to become friendly with you?" he said. "But yet people are getting trapped by these names. We have told them, Be careful, don't go into these things."

Mishra added that the Indian army was monitoring the online activities of soldiers, and that this surveillance had raised the red flag in the case of Singh.

"We have seized his mobile (phone) and his digital footprints are being investigated," said Mishra.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 21°
Robinson
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Indianapolis
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 14°
Rockville
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 21°
Casey
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 21°
Marshall
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 21°
Cold air tonight and slight warm up on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Waggoner to IU

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Wrapping up the Rubick's Cube challenge much faster than expected

Image

"...it makes me feel special." Terre Haute South student with Down Syndrome crowned homecoming queen

Image

New system helps Vigo County collect back taxes

Image

Students collect bottle caps to create memorial for teens killed in crash

Image

Officer Rob Pitts Memorial Fundraiser

Image

Cold weather vs Terre Haute's food truck

Image

Latest on situation with Washington, Indiana apartments

Image

Scammers acting as Duke Energy

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Students collect bottle caps to honor teens killed in accident

${article.thumbnail.title}

Stand-off ends peacefully, road back open

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets