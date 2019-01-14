Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

5 numbers that prove the Mueller probe isn't a 'big fat hoax'

On Monday, after a report in The New York Times that the FBI opened a counterintelligence investigation in 2...

Posted: Jan. 14, 2019 8:56 PM
Updated: Jan. 14, 2019 8:56 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

On Monday, after a report in The New York Times that the FBI opened a counterintelligence investigation in 2017 to ascertain whether President Donald Trump was working for Russia and against the United States, he stood in front of reporters and denied it.

"I never worked for Russia," Trump said, adding: "And you know that answer better than anybody. Not only did I never work for Russia, I think it's a disgrace that you even asked that question because it's a whole big fat hoax."

Continents and regions

Donald Trump

Eastern Europe

Europe

Government and public administration

Investigations

Political Figures - US

Politics

Russia

Russia meddling investigation

Which, in and of itself, is insane. A President of the United States forced to deny, on the record, that he was a Russian agent? I mean, b-a-n-a-n-a-s.

But that craziness aside, it's worth noting what Trump's quote gets flat wrong. I take no issue with his denial of working on behalf of Russia. What I do have a problem with is his description of the ongoing special counsel probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election as a "whole big fat hoax."

That is demonstrably false. And, I'll prove it -- in just five numbers: 192, 36, 7, 4 and 1.

* 192 is the number of overall criminal counts brought by Mueller's team to date

* 36 is the number of people and entities charged in the Mueller probe

* 7 is the number of people who have pleaded guilty in the investigation

* 4 is the number of people who have been sentenced to jail for their wrongdoing unearthed by Mueller

* 1 is the person (Paul Manafort) who was convicted of crimes sniffed out by Mueller's team

And reminder: The Mueller probe isn't over yet. And no one -- up to and including Trump -- knows what Mueller knows and, more importantly, what he can prove.

The Point: Every time the President -- or one of his White House allies -- labels what Mueller is doing as a hoax, remember these numbers. It probably won't shut them up -- but it should.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 21°
Robinson
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 23°
Indianapolis
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 17°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 21°
Casey
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 24°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 21°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 21°
Cold air tonight and slight warm up on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Officer Rob Pitts Memorial Fundraiser

Image

Cold weather vs Terre Haute's food truck

Image

Latest on situation with Washington, Indiana apartments

Image

Scammers acting as Duke Energy

Image

Pending property tax assessments in Vigo County

Image

Jail deadline update

Image

Brazil waives late fees for federal employees

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

The latest on the Vigo County Jail

Image

Monday weather forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Stand-off ends peacefully, road back open

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill