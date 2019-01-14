Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

House to vote on resolution disapproving of Steve King's comments on white nationalism

Rep. Jim Clyburn, the number three Democrat in the House, introduced Monday a resolution disapproving of Iow...

Posted: Jan. 14, 2019 8:56 PM
Updated: Jan. 14, 2019 8:56 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Rep. Jim Clyburn, the number three Democrat in the House, introduced Monday a resolution disapproving of Iowa Rep. Steve King's recent racist comments, calling it a "condemnation of white supremacy and white nationalism."

Clyburn's motion does not censure King, as some Democrats -- including Tim Ryan of Ohio and Bobby Rush of Illinois -- have called for. The House could vote as soon as Tuesday on the resolution, Democratic sources tell CNN.

2017 Charlottesville white nationalist rally

Charlottesville

Civil disobedience

Continents and regions

Discrimination

Nationalism

North America

Political Figures - US

Protests and demonstrations

Racism and racial discrimination

Right-wing extremism

Societal issues

Society

Southeastern United States

Steve King (Politician)

The Americas

United States

Virginia

White supremacy and neo-Nazism

James Clyburn

Republicans including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who met with King Monday, have denounced him.

"So today I denounce the words of Rep. Steve King and I do so invoking the words of another king, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, who if would have been allowed to live, would be celebrating his 90th birthday tomorrow," Clyburn said on the House floor. "Dr. King counseled that we are going to be made to repent, not just with the hateful words and deeds of bad people but for the appalling silence of good people.'"

Clyburn continued, "I call on my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to join me in breaking the deafening silence and letting our resounding condemnation be heard."

While King has a history of incendiary comments related to race and immigration, it was only after a recent interview in The New York Times that lawmakers from both parties have come out so strongly against him.

In the interview published last week, King said, "White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive?"

He added, "Why did I sit in classes teaching me about the merits of our history and our civilization?"

King has since said that he is not a white supremacist or a white nationalist. In a press release, King wrote, "I want to make one thing abundantly clear: I reject those labels and the evil ideology they define."

He said he is "simply a nationalist." On Monday, King declined to further comment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 21°
Robinson
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 23°
Indianapolis
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 17°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 21°
Casey
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 24°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 21°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 21°
Cold air tonight and slight warm up on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Officer Rob Pitts Memorial Fundraiser

Image

Cold weather vs Terre Haute's food truck

Image

Latest on situation with Washington, Indiana apartments

Image

Scammers acting as Duke Energy

Image

Pending property tax assessments in Vigo County

Image

Jail deadline update

Image

Brazil waives late fees for federal employees

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

The latest on the Vigo County Jail

Image

Monday weather forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Stand-off ends peacefully, road back open

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill