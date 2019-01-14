Clear
McConnell says King's comments are 'unwelcome and unworthy of his elected position'

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell sharply condemned Republican Rep. Steve King of Iowa, the highest ran...

Posted: Jan. 14, 2019 5:26 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell sharply condemned Republican Rep. Steve King of Iowa, the highest ranking GOP official to publicly rebuke King over comments he made to The New York Times that were sympathetic to white supremacists.

"There is no place in the Republican Party, the Congress or the country for an ideology of racial supremacy of any kind," McConnell said in a statement released from his office. "I have no tolerance for such positions and those who espouse these views are not supporters of American ideals and freedoms. Rep. King's statements are unwelcome and unworthy of his elected position."

Discrimination

Mitch McConnell

Political Figures - US

Racism and racial discrimination

Right-wing extremism

Societal issues

Society

Steve King (Politician)

White supremacy and neo-Nazism

McConnell added, "If he doesn't understand why 'white supremacy' is offensive, he should find another line of work."

McConnell's statement Monday was first reported by The Washington Post.

In an interview with the Times in a story published last week, King asked, "White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive?"

The comments caused widespread outrage, including from many members of his own party. Several high profile lawmakers called for King to be stripped of his committee assignments.

On the floor of the House on Friday, King said his comments were taken out of context, saying he rejects white supremacist ideology and labels on individuals.

"I regret the heartburn that has poured forth upon this Congress and this country and especially in my state and in my congressional district," King said on the floor. "But the people who do know me know I wouldn't even have to make this statement because they know my life they know my history, they know that I have lived in the same place since 1978."

As he left the floor, King was asked by reporters if he was worried about losing his ranking member position on a House Judiciary subcommittee.

"I've had no discussion about that. I haven't given it any thought," King said. "But the more you guys write about that stuff, then it becomes an issue."

