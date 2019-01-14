Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Michelle Yeoh beams up for possible 'Star Trek' spinoff

"Star Trek" continues to beam up new commitments from CBS All Access, with the network's streaming service c...

Posted: Jan. 14, 2019 2:26 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

"Star Trek" continues to beam up new commitments from CBS All Access, with the network's streaming service confirming it's developing a spinoff series that would star Michelle Yeoh as a character introduced in "Star Trek: Discovery."

Fresh off Yeoh's role in the smash theatrical hit "Crazy Rich Asians," the series would center on Yeoh as Philippa Georgiou, a member of Starfleet's Section 31, which operates as a shadow organization within the Federation.

Arts and entertainment

Celebrity and pop culture

Television programming

CBS Corp

Companies

The announcement of the live-action project -- which remains only in development at this stage -- comes shortly before CBS launches the second season of "Discovery" on Jan. 17.

CBS has relied on "Star Trek" as the cornerstone of its subscription service, which launched in 2017. CBS All Access is also producing an untitled series starring Patrick Stewart in his role of Jean-Luc Picard from "Star Trek: The Next Generation" as well as an animated series, "Star Trek: Lower Decks."

The announcement comes after plans for the new "Trek" series surfaced in November. Yeoh's credits also include "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon," "Memoirs of a Geisha" and the James Bond movie "Tomorrow Never Dies."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 34°
Robinson
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 32°
Indianapolis
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 24°
Rockville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 34°
Casey
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 22°
Brazil
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 34°
Marshall
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 34°
Cold and a some returning sunshine
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

The latest on the Vigo County Jail

Image

Monday weather forecast

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Students collecting bottle caps for memorial bench

Image

Police surprise birthday boy

Image

Renters forced from apartments

Image

Clinton Stand-off resolved peacefully

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Stand-off ends peacefully, road back open

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill