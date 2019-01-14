Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Lady Gaga leaves Critics' Choice Awards to be by the side of her dying horse

Talk about a whirlwind of emotions.Following Lady Gaga's big co-win for ...

Posted: Jan. 14, 2019 2:25 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Talk about a whirlwind of emotions.

Following Lady Gaga's big co-win for best actress at the Critics' Choice Awards Sunday, she had to rush off to say goodbye to her ill horse, Arabella.

Animals

Celebrities

Horses

Lady Gaga

Life forms

Mammals

Gaga took to Twitter to share the sad news about her beloved animal with her followers.

"I am so honored and blessed to have won both Best Song and Best Actress alongside Glenn Close this evening," Gaga began. "My heart is exploding with pride. But it saddens me to say that just after the show I learned that my dear angel of a horse, Arabella, is dying. I am rushing to her now to say goodbye. Her name means 'yield to prayer'. She is and was a beautiful horse."

Gaga went on to write, "Our souls and spirits were one. When she was in pain, so was I. I will never forget the moments we shared. Long hikes together, galloping through the canyons. Feeding her cookies. She will forever be a part of me. I am so very sad. But I wish for your pain to end, and the gates of heaven to open for you. I love you. Girl, where do you think you're goin'?"

The last line is taken from Gaga's song, "Joanne," about her aunt who died of complications from Lupus.

She also posted a photo of Arabella to her Instagram account.

CNN has reached out to Gaga's representative for further comment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 34°
Robinson
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 32°
Indianapolis
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 24°
Rockville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 34°
Casey
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 22°
Brazil
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 34°
Marshall
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 34°
Cold and a some returning sunshine
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

The latest on the Vigo County Jail

Image

Monday weather forecast

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Students collecting bottle caps for memorial bench

Image

Police surprise birthday boy

Image

Renters forced from apartments

Image

Clinton Stand-off resolved peacefully

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Stand-off ends peacefully, road back open

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill