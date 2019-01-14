Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

The big shutdown threat we aren't talking about

As the government shutdown drags on, its visible impacts mount -- overflowing trash cans and vandalism ...

Posted: Jan. 14, 2019 2:25 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

As the government shutdown drags on, its visible impacts mount -- overflowing trash cans and vandalism at national parks and "CLOSED" signs at Smithsonian museums. But some of the most significant impacts are invisible.

I'm talking about cybersecurity. It may not be front of mind for most Americans, but with the federal government shuttered for an unprecedented fourth straight week, you can bet that it is for many of America's enemies.

Civil servants

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal offenses

Digital crime

Digital security

Federal employees

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

International relations and national security

Labor and employment

National security

Politics

Technology

US federal government

Workers and professionals

The shutdown is a call to action for cyber criminals at home and around the globe to probe for vulnerabilities and strategically position themselves for decisive strikes in the future. While they might not do the big break right now, their silent successful penetrations of networks today -- and their devastating effects -- would not be known for months, or even longer.

We faced several potential shutdowns during my tenure as CIO for the Executive Office of the President at the White House, from 2006 to 2008. We prepared for the worst and hoped for the best. Thankfully, we never ended up having to execute those plans. But I can tell you that just focusing on a shutdown creates a diversion from the mission, and critical momentum is lost. For reference, an impending government shutdown typically required three lead days of preparation to ensure things functioned appropriately and securely.

During the 2013 shutdown, which lasted for 16 days, many departments and agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security, rather quickly developed plans to keep mission-critical work moving in the case of a shutdown. I'm confident that federal departments and agencies are making similar plans now, but we must remember this: A fire alarm going off doesn't mean the fire is put out.

In other words, cybersecurity systems are in place and running. However, someone has to not only see the alarm, but also be on hand to assess the situation, coordinate assets for response and then actually extinguish the threat.

With its "essential personnel," national security agencies for the most part remain staffed and fully functioning. Staying at home, however, are tens of thousands of government employees and contractors in agencies such as the Departments of State, Homeland Security and Justice, which oversee critical assets in diplomacy, security and judicial oversight.

The stakes today are much higher than in any previous shutdown. This is now the longest furlough of government workers in US history, so it's also the biggest window of increased exposure to hacking to date. Combine that with the fact that cybercriminal capabilities have enhanced significantly over the past six years since the last lengthy shutdown.

So, what exactly are the potential consequences?

First, routine cybersecurity "hygiene" tasks, like firewall maintenance, are likely being postponed because they often require the buy-in of federal employees that might be furloughed and of federal contract workers who might have been deemed nonessential.

Second, getting to the bottom of whether an "incident" is a false alarm or a major security breach is impossible to do without support staff who are trained to analyze and assess the severity of the threat. Again, they cannot do this work in a vacuum. They need their counterparts in information technology to help them with the systems side, and many of these employees in civilian branches across the federal government are at home

Third, hiring for key federal cybersecurity and IT positions has slowed -- and perhaps altogether stalled -- diminishing the pipeline of candidates for several months. For those federal workers and contractors who already have those jobs but aren't getting a paycheck, they may well look for more reliable work in the private sector where they're less likely to be victims of our nation's dysfunctional politics.

So too key decisions on contracts and initiatives for cybersecurity are being postponed indefinitely. For example, Congress recently approved the new Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) at DHS. CISA is just getting off the ground. Running at full speed requires a lot of work and resources, but according to shutdown guidance, over 40% of CISA's staff is furloughed.

And just last month, President Donald Trump signed the SECURE Technology Act, which addresses supply chain vulnerabilities. The funding and program implementation behind SECURE has now ground to a halt. DHS's 2019 Cybersecurity and Innovation Showcase, a leading conference with approximately 1,000 attendees, had to be canceled.

Cybersecurity is hard enough when we're fully staffed and operating effectively. On a good day, we are outmanned, outgunned and out-funded by bold and creative cybercriminals and adversaries. Due to the shutdown, America's cyber defenses are more vulnerable than ever.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 34°
Robinson
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 32°
Indianapolis
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 24°
Rockville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 34°
Casey
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 22°
Brazil
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 34°
Marshall
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 34°
Cold and a some returning sunshine
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

The latest on the Vigo County Jail

Image

Monday weather forecast

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Students collecting bottle caps for memorial bench

Image

Police surprise birthday boy

Image

Renters forced from apartments

Image

Clinton Stand-off resolved peacefully

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Stand-off ends peacefully, road back open

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill