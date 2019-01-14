French Montana walks back R. Kelly remarks

French Montana is clarifying some remarks he made about R. Kelly.

The rapper spoke with TMZ over the weekend about the singer, who has come under scrutiny in the wake of the Lifetime docuseries "Surviving R. Kelly." The show outlines allegations of abuse, predatory behavior and pedophilia against the Kelly.

Kelly's attorney, Steve Greenberg, told CNN last week that his client "has done nothing wrong."

"Someone with an agenda has done a hit piece," Greenberg said of the docuseries. "(Kelly's) out in public. He's not hiding. There's no secret compound with sex slaves."

"They don't let nobody have their legendary moments," Montana told TMZ. "I feel like they did Michael Jackson like that. They did R. Kelly like that. All the greats went down like that."

Montana suggested that Kelly, who for years has battled such accusations and consistently denied them, was open about his sexual activities based on the lyrics to his hit songs like 1993's "Bump N' Grind."

Montana also pointed to Kelly being acquitted on charges related to child pornography in Chicago in 2008.

"Whatever happened, happened," Montana said. "[He went] in the court of law and won."

Montana tweeted a clarification on Sunday.

"Let me be clear. My heart is with the victims," Montana wrote.

"I never thought the people I looked up to as a kid, who sang and danced and gave me hope to become a superstar would become drug addicts, child molestors and rapists," the tweet read. "I am hoping we as a culture create better leaders. We need them."