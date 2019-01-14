Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

French Montana walks back R. Kelly remarks

French Montana is clarifying some remarks he made about R. Kelly.The rapper spoke with TMZ over the w...

Posted: Jan. 14, 2019 11:28 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

French Montana is clarifying some remarks he made about R. Kelly.

The rapper spoke with TMZ over the weekend about the singer, who has come under scrutiny in the wake of the Lifetime docuseries "Surviving R. Kelly." The show outlines allegations of abuse, predatory behavior and pedophilia against the Kelly.

Celebrities

Continents and regions

Montana

North America

Northwestern United States

R Kelly

The Americas

United States

R. Kelly's accusers and inner circle revisit shocking allegations in new docuseries

Kelly's attorney, Steve Greenberg, told CNN last week that his client "has done nothing wrong."

"Someone with an agenda has done a hit piece," Greenberg said of the docuseries. "(Kelly's) out in public. He's not hiding. There's no secret compound with sex slaves."

"They don't let nobody have their legendary moments," Montana told TMZ. "I feel like they did Michael Jackson like that. They did R. Kelly like that. All the greats went down like that."

Montana suggested that Kelly, who for years has battled such accusations and consistently denied them, was open about his sexual activities based on the lyrics to his hit songs like 1993's "Bump N' Grind."

R. Kelly scandal: A timeline

Montana also pointed to Kelly being acquitted on charges related to child pornography in Chicago in 2008.

"Whatever happened, happened," Montana said. "[He went] in the court of law and won."

Montana tweeted a clarification on Sunday.

"Let me be clear. My heart is with the victims," Montana wrote.

"I never thought the people I looked up to as a kid, who sang and danced and gave me hope to become a superstar would become drug addicts, child molestors and rapists," the tweet read. "I am hoping we as a culture create better leaders. We need them."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 29°
Robinson
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 28°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 19°
Rockville
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 29°
Casey
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 6°
Brazil
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 29°
Marshall
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 29°
Cold and a some returning sunshine
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday weather forecast

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Students collecting bottle caps for memorial bench

Image

Police surprise birthday boy

Image

Renters forced from apartments

Image

Clinton Stand-off resolved peacefully

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

Sycamores beat UE in OT

Image

Restoration project nears completion

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Stand-off ends peacefully, road back open

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill