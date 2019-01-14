Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Supreme Court declines to hear challenge to Whitaker's appointment

The Supreme Court said Monday it wouldn't hear a challenge to acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker's app...

Posted: Jan. 14, 2019 11:29 AM
Updated: Jan. 14, 2019 11:29 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Supreme Court said Monday it wouldn't hear a challenge to acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker's appointment.

The issue arose last year in the context of a case challenging a federal firearms statute. In a highly unusual move, lawyer Tom Goldstein asked the court to declare Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein as the acting attorney general, instead of Whitaker. He was appointed to the post by President Donald Trump in November following the departure of former Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Appointments

Firearms

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government organizations - US

Law and legal system

Matt Whitaker

Political Figures - US

Politics

US federal court system

US federal government

US Supreme Court

Weapons and arms

Continents and regions

Eastern Europe

Europe

Investigations

Rod Rosenstein

Russia

Russia meddling investigation

White House

Goldstein's motion was filed in connection the gun rights case Barry Michaels v. Whitaker, which was automatically renamed from Michaels v. Sessions following Whitaker's appointment.

Since the attorney general is charged with enforcing all federal law, including the statutes in this gun rights case, the motion argues that the identity of the attorney general is imperative, and the rightful acting attorney general is Rosenstein.

The motion urged the Supreme Court to immediately declare the proper acting attorney general since there "is a significant national interest in avoiding the prospect that every district and immigration judge in the nation could, in relatively short order, be presented with the controversy over which person to substitute as Acting Attorney General."

And petitioners even left room for the Supreme Court to affirm Whitaker's appointment saying, "Even if this Court now determines that the President in fact validly appointed Mr. Whitaker as Acting Attorney General, that ruling would equally benefit the administration of justice by removing the cloud of uncertainty over the appointment and by resolving the burgeoning number of challenges to it."

"We do want Rosenstein named Acting Attorney General," Goldstein said. "But we say to the court, even if we're wrong, it sure would be better for everybody to know the answer to that because this has turned into a mess."

Rosenstein announced last week that he plans to leave the Justice Department shortly after William Barr, Trump's nominee for attorney general, is confirmed, according to a source familiar with his thinking.

The motion contended that Whitaker's appointment violated federal law and the Constitution. It argued that the Constitution's Appointments Clause mandates that all principal officers, including the attorney general, must be Senate confirmed, and that the Trump administration should have followed the Attorney General Succession Act when naming Sessions' replacement. The AG Succession Act provides that in the case of the vacancy of the office of attorney general, the deputy attorney general would exercise all duties of the office. The Trump administration has maintained that Whitaker's appointment is valid under the Federal Vacancies Reform Act.

Other challenges to Whitaker's appointment are pending in lower courts, including a lawsuit brought by three Democratic senators who are challenging Trump's appointment of Whitaker in the US District Court for the District of Columbia.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 29°
Robinson
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 28°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 19°
Rockville
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 29°
Casey
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 6°
Brazil
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 29°
Marshall
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 29°
Cold and a some returning sunshine
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday weather forecast

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Students collecting bottle caps for memorial bench

Image

Police surprise birthday boy

Image

Renters forced from apartments

Image

Clinton Stand-off resolved peacefully

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

Sycamores beat UE in OT

Image

Restoration project nears completion

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Stand-off ends peacefully, road back open

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill