Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Miley Cyrus pays sweet birthday tribute to hubby Liam Hemsworth

Newly wed Miley Cyrus shared a love letter to husband Liam Hemsworth in honor of his birthday.Hemswor...

Posted: Jan. 14, 2019 11:32 AM
Updated: Jan. 14, 2019 11:32 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Newly wed Miley Cyrus shared a love letter to husband Liam Hemsworth in honor of his birthday.

Hemsworth turned 29 Sunday. Cyrus broke their unofficial let's-keep-our-love-private policy by sharing a video of the actor goofing around, along with a throwback photo of the couple from a decade ago.

Celebrities

Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus

But Cyrus got even more personal with a note to Hemsworth.

"L, HBD to my #1 ... When we met, you were 19, Today you are 29," the post began.

"I thought I could share some of my favorite things about my favorite dude in honor of this very special day," Cyrus wrote. "The way you look at me, the way you look at our dogs, our pigs, our horses, our cats, our fish. The way you look at your family ... your friends ... at strangers ... at life."

She went on to share several pages of things she loved about Hemsworth, including "having a teeth brushin' partner" and his dirty socks on the floor.

"I love going to a random party and remembering basically everyone is fake AF out here and how lucky I am to share a life with someone so REAL," Cyrus wrote. "I love the way you always listen & the way that you care... (Even when it's about RuPaul's Drag Race.)"

The pair reportedly met and fell in love in 2009, while co-starring in the film "The Last Song."

They dated off and on over the years before celebrating the 2018 Christmas holiday by getting married.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 29°
Robinson
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 28°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 19°
Rockville
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 29°
Casey
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 6°
Brazil
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 29°
Marshall
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 29°
Cold and a some returning sunshine
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday weather forecast

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Students collecting bottle caps for memorial bench

Image

Police surprise birthday boy

Image

Renters forced from apartments

Image

Clinton Stand-off resolved peacefully

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

Sycamores beat UE in OT

Image

Restoration project nears completion

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Stand-off ends peacefully, road back open

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill