Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Media company owned by a hedge fund wants to buy Gannett

A media company led by a hedge fund is making a play to take over Gannett, one of the largest newspaper comp...

Posted: Jan. 14, 2019 10:19 AM
Updated: Jan. 14, 2019 10:19 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A media company led by a hedge fund is making a play to take over Gannett, one of the largest newspaper companies in the United States.

MNG Enterprises, which is also known as Digital First Media, announced Monday that it has proposed to buy Gannett for $12 a share in cash.

Banking, finance and investments

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Companies

Financial markets and investing

Funds and investment trusts

Gannett Co

Hedge funds

Media industry

Newspapers

Publishing industry

MNG is mostly owned by Alden Global Capital, a New York-based hedge fund known for buying distressed properties. It has been investing in newspapers for the last decade. While the newspaper industry has struggled in recent years, critics say MNG cuts deeper than most of its rivals.

Gannett, meanwhile, has lost more than 40% of its value over the last two years — a drop that MNG says makes it ripe for new ownership.

In a letter to Gannett's board of directors, MNG dinged the company for a "series of value-destroying decisions made by an unfocused leadership team."

"Frankly, the team leading Gannett has not demonstrated that it's capable of effectively running this enterprise as a public company," MNG wrote.

Gannett (GCI) stock was up nearly 20% in pre-market trading Monday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
24° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 24°
Robinson
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 27°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
16° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 16°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
24° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Overcast
10° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 0°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
24° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 24°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
24° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 24°
Cold and a some returning sunshine
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday weather forecast

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Students collecting bottle caps for memorial bench

Image

Police surprise birthday boy

Image

Renters forced from apartments

Image

Clinton Stand-off resolved peacefully

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

Sycamores beat UE in OT

Image

Restoration project nears completion

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Stand-off ends peacefully, road back open

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill